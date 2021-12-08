Movie theaters helped out by tourism grants

Six passengers, including TV host Michael Strahan and Laura Shepard Churchley, the daughter of legendary astronaut Alan Shepard, launched aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft for a 10-minute ride to space and back on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Watch how the mission unfolded.
(CNN) — Chief Justice John Roberts wrote a razor-sharp opinion Friday emphasizing that Texas' abortion law defies Supreme Court precedent and should expose the many state officials who play a key role in the "scheme" to federal lawsuit. But the chief failed to win a crucial fifth vote for...
Desperate search and rescue efforts continued Sunday morning as the extent of the damage from a catastrophic series of tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky and other states became clear. At least 29 people died after devastating twisters destroyed a candle factory in Kentucky, battered a nursing home in Arkansas, levelled...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Nesmith, the singer-songwriter, author, actor-director and entrepreneur who will likely be best remembered as the wool-hatted, guitar-strumming member of the made-for-television rock band The Monkees, has died at 78. Nesmith, who had undergone quadruple bypass surgery in 2018, died of natural causes at his...
(CNN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed his "outrage" Saturday at a Supreme Court decision to allow the Texas six-week abortion ban to remain in effect and said he would use similar legal tactics to tackle gun control in his state. "I am outraged by yesterday's US Supreme Court...
At least two people died and many are feared trapped after a "very severe weather event" destroyed part of an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Illinois, on Friday evening, the town's police chief said. “A good portion of the southern point of the building was destroyed," Chief Mike Fillback told...
Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced Friday that it has issued six new subpoenas, including to an aide to former President Trump who is now a congressional candidate. Lawmakers on the panel are seeking information from associates of Trump who allegedly met with...
The Denver Broncos announced that they will honor former star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas during Sunday afternoon’s game against the Detroit Lions. Head coach Vic Fangio said Friday that there will be a pregame moment of silence and a video tribute. Broncos players will also wear Thomas’ No. 88 on their helmets.
