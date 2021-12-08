Bryn Mawr-Based Hill Top Prep Makes ‘Landmark’ Announcement with Appointment of New Headmaster

Kevin Mayne, inset, is a prominent figure in the field of post-secondary learning disabilities. Images via Hill Top Preparatory School.

Bryn Mawr’s Hill Top Preparatory School, which serves students in grades 5-12 with neurodiverse learning differences, has appointed Kevin M.R. Mayne as its new Headmaster.

Mayne — who is currently Vice President for Enrollment Management at Landmark College, a school for students with learning disabilities, ADHD, and autism — will replace Thomas W. Needham, who will retire at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Mayne is a prominent figure in the field of post-secondary learning disabilities and was chosen after a comprehensive, six-month search led by Princeton, N.J.-based Wickenden Associates.

He brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new position, along with a strong commitment to students with learning differences. In addition to enrollment, Mayne has a broad-based knowledge of learning differences, advancement, curriculum design, and marketing. His friendly, dynamic personality and extraordinary drive makes him a perfect fit for Hill Top Prep.

The winner of numerous national awards for his work in writing, design, and advertising, Mayne is a frequent guest lecturer in the areas of institutional branding, staff development/team building, learning disabilities, and developmental education. He is the Past President of the Board of Directors for Learning Disabilities Worldwide, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the educational, professional, and personal outcomes for individuals with learning disabilities.

Mayne was recently selected as a Professional of the Year by the New England Association of Colleges and Admissions Counselors.