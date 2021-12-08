ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOSU newsroom to expand agriculture and rural coverage

By KOSU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKOSU, Oklahoma’s flagship NPR station, is hiring an additional agriculture and rural issues reporter to increase coverage of water issues in rural Oklahoma. “In our conversations in rural Oklahoma, water is the issue that comes up more frequently than any other,” said KOSU executive director Rachel Hubbard. “Whether it’s quality or...

