New Jersey Lottery officials said a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at the ShopRite supermarket on Chambers Bridge Road and Route 70 in Brick. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Monday, Nov. 29, drawing, winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. That ticket was purchased with the Power Play option, multiplying the value of the prize to $100,000.

BRICK, NJ ・ 11 DAYS AGO