Did my shingles vaccine also prevent cold sores?

By Joe Graedon, Teresa Graedon
Seattle Times
 4 days ago

Q. I believe the herpes virus that causes cold sores or fever blisters is similar to the virus causing shingles. Ever since I received the two-shot lifetime shingles vaccination, I have had dramatically fewer cold sores. Have there been any studies to back up my observation?. A. We could...

