RAVE to the gentlemen who helped me when I fell on the pavement face first at the Roxbury Shell. First to the guy filling up his truck who stayed with me until I could get up and walk. And rave to the Shell employee who upon hearing about my distressed knee immediately scooped up some ice in a little bag and gave it to me free of charge. As I remained in the car, making some noise at the pain, the same kind employee brought me some Advil. Thanks, guys — because of the prompt care my knee is fine!

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO