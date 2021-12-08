ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Christina Aguilera's Daughter Has Played Pokemon Legends: Arceus

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristina Aguilera's daughter has apparently had the opportunity to play Pokemon Legends: Arceus. During a recent interview with Elle.com, singer Christina Aguilera revealed that her daughter had the opportunity to play the upcoming Pokemon game while filming a commercial for Nintendo. ""[While shooting the campaign], my daughter was able to fall...

comicbook.com

Comments / 2

Related
Footwear News

Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys

Taking to the stage last night, Christina Aguilera made a daring appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker performed at the event wearing a plunging black suit-style jacket featuring a red rhinestone scalloped trim around the décolletage and skintight black latex pants, which gave way to black leather booties. Boasting bold transparent, pyramid-shaped heels, the pointy-toe ankle-length style was all business in the front and party in the back. Adding to her glamorous look, the “Burlesque” actress also showed off waist-length platinum blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion. Discussing her iconic early aughts style with InStyle recently, Aguilera shared, “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.” Shop black leather boots below. To Buy: Steve Madden Halena Leather Pointed Toe Stiletto Booties, $130; zappos.com To Buy: Zara High-Heel Leather Ankle Boot, $129; zara.com To Buy: Charles David Lupo Bootie, $160; dsw.com Scroll through to check out some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
EW.com

Christina Aguilera gets 'Dirrty' with epic throwback performance of iconic hits

Christina Aguilera granted everyone's wishes when she rolled out a medley of her iconic hits at Tuesday's People's Choice Awards. The pop icon packed seven of her songs into the epic six-minute set, kicking things off with a stripped, down-tempo version of her breakout single "Genie in a Bottle" before stripping off her flowing black gown to reveal a bright yellow bodysuit (complete with chaps!) inspired by her smash "Dirrty" — which she performed while strutting up and down the stage.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Aguilera
dexerto.com

Overwatch cosplayer nerfs the competition as bewitching D.Va

Overwatch’s D.Va is not only a popular pick for tank mains, but she’s also a fan favorite within the cosplay community, and one cosplayer is set to shoot for a new high score as the Korean idol. As Overwatch’s artistic community continues to devise weird and wonderful skin concepts for...
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

People’s Choice Awards: Christina Aguilera Joins Dwayne Johnson And Halle Berry On Honoree List

UPDATED: Christina Aguilera will receive the inaugural Music Icon at award at the People’s Choice Awards next week, joining an honorees list that includes Halle Berry, Dwayne Johnson and Kim Kardashian. Organizers E! and NBC said Wednesday that Becky G will present the award to the Grammy-winning Aguilera, who has also appeared in films (Burlesque) in addition to being a coach on NBC’s The Voice. The award will be given for her contributions to the music industry; she will also perform during the December 7 broadcast. Johnson is receiving The People’s Champion award during the ceremony, which is being simulcast on NBC...
BEAUTY & FASHION
dexerto.com

Overwatch cosplayer hits a bullseye as feisty gunslinger Ashe

Denzhy, a popular cosplayer from the Netherlands, took her game to the next level by stepping into the boots of Ashe, one of the most notorious criminals in the Overwatch universe. While Overwatch 2 still remains a distant hope, cosplayers are keeping the hype alive with some great designs. Some...
VIDEO GAMES
wfav951.com

Christina Aguilera To Receive People’s Choice Music Icon Award

Christina Aguilera is set to receive the Music Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards next week. Among her accomplishments, Aguilera has had five #1 Billboard singles and that includes collaborations with Pink and Maroon 5. She had two- #1 albums, won five Grammy Award, plus a Latin Grammy Award. And has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Nes#Nintendo Games#Nes#The Nintendo Switch
ComicBook

This Epic Pokemon Cosplay Brings Garchomp to Life

It doesn't take much effort to see how big Pokemon has become in the past few years. From the trading cards to the anime and beyond, Pokemon is thriving in ways it hasn't since the 1990s. As you can imagine, the video games have added plenty to its success, and a certain pair of remakes have put Pokemon back in the headlines. So of course, one cosplayer had to celebrate the comeback with a truly epic Garchomp look!
COMICS
Eurogamer.net

Pokémon Go's next season themed around Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Go's fifth season has been named as the Season of Heritage, and will be themed around January's big release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch. Artwork for the new season was teased by Pokémon Go developer Niantic last night, ahead of the season's full details arriving later this week.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

HORI Introduces Pokemon Legends Arceus Split Pad Pro Controller, Adventure Pack And Vault Case

Gaming accessory maker Hori has announced a new line of products based on Pokemon Legends Arceus. The new series includes a Pokemon Legends Arceus themed Switch case, a Split Pad Pro Controller, as well as an “Adventure Pack” bag designed to hold a Switch and accessories. Links to the Amazon store pages along with preview images can be found below:
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Pokemon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Twinfinite

Hisuian Voltorb Revealed for Pokemon Legends: Arceus

After a brief tease on Twitter last night involving Ball Guy, the Pokemon Company has officially revealed a new Hisuian form for the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Arceus game. Hisuian Voltorb will be a dual-type Electric/Grass Pokemon. The design of Hisuian Voltorb looks similar to the Poke Balls of the Hisui...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Kadabra. This Pokedex page covers how to get Kadabra, Kadabra's stats, and more. Some of this information is from the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and will be...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy