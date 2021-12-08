ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Bowie’s 75th Birthday Celebration to Feature Simon Le Bon, Ricky Gervais, Evan Rachel Wood

By Andy Greene
 3 days ago
David Bowie would have turned 75 on Jan. 8, 2022, and his friends and relatives are marking the occasion by holding A Bowie Celebration. The livestreaming event via RollingLiveStudios.com will feature Def Leppard, Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Living Colour, Gary Oldman, Rob Thomas, Walk the Moon, Jake Wesley Rogers, and a special appearance by Ricky Gervais .

The backing band will lead by longtime Bowie keyboardist Mike Garson and feature fellow Bowie veterans Earl Slick, Charlie Sexton, Alan Childs, Steve Elson, Mark Guiliana, Omar Hakim, Stan Harrison, Tim Lefebvre, Gerry Leonard, and Carmine Rojas. Guest singers will include Gail Ann Dorsey, Bernard Fowler, Judith Hill, Gaby Moreno, Gretchen Parlato, and Joe Sumner.

The event, which will be dedicated to photographer Mick Rock, will also celebrate the 30th anniversary of Labyrinth and feature appearances by Evan Rachel Wood and Brian Henson. Tickets are on sale right now.

“It’s an honor to be able to continue to share David Bowie’s music with the world,” Garson said in a statement. “I’m excited for everyone to be able to experience this very special show we’ve got in store in celebration of what would have been David’s 75th birthday with the bandmates he recorded and performed with, plus a great group of guest artists who he was such an influence to.”

The first Bowie celebration came together one year after he died when Garson and several members of Bowie’s Reality Tour band played a series of shows around the world. The following year, they staged an extensive world tour. They continued to tour in various incarnations until the pandemic hit.

NME

David Bowie 75th birthday livestream concert announced

A livestream concert to mark what would have been David Bowie‘s 75th birthday has been announced. The event, which will be held on January 8, will feature long term members of the late icon’s band along with appearances from Gary Oldman, Ricky Gervais, Evan Rachel Wood, Duran Duran‘s Simon Le Bon and John Taylor, Def Leppard, Living Colour, Walk The Moon and Jake Welsley Rogers.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Evan Rachel Wood And Zane Carney (Evan + Zane) Share New Powerful Cover of The Cranberries’ “Dreams”

Evan Rachel Wood never disappoints with her covers, and her latest version of “Dreams” by The Cranberries with Zane Carney is no exception. In the video, the duo add a retro twist to the song with a vintage filter, pounding bass and ‘70s-esque outfits. They still maintain the intensity of the original though, with Wood’s vocals emanating the distinctive sound of Dolores O’Riordan while adding her own breathy flair.
MUSIC
q106fm.com

WALK THE MOON performing during David Bowie birthday celebration concert stream

WALK THE MOON will be performing during the second annual A Bowie Celebration, a virtual tribute concert honoring the late David Bowie. The virtual concert takes place January 8, 2022, on what would’ve been Bowie’s 75th birthday. Other artists on the lineup include Def Leppard, Duran Duran‘s Simon Le Bon and John Taylor, Living Colour, Evan Rachel Wood, Rob Thomas and Gary Oldman.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

‘A Bowie Celebration’ returns for year two

Livestream from Mike Garson and Rolling Studios Live returns Jan 8th. Def Leppard and lead singer Joe Elliott, Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon and John Taylor, Living Colour, Rob Thomas, Gary Oldman, Walk the Moon, Jake Wesley Rogers along with a special appearance by Ricky Gervais are among the artists joining the second annual A Bowie Celebration, set for January 8, 2022, what would have been David Bowie’s 75th birthday. The event, like last year’s inaugural live stream, will be available on RollingLiveStudios.com to enjoy worldwide for 24 hours.
MUSIC
