Music

BTS Star Jimin's Single 'Promise' Becomes First To Hit 300M Streams on Soundcloud

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

News of Jimin's solo single success comes hot on the heels of the BTS, as a collective, announcing an "extended period of...

www.newsweek.com

