BTS Star Jimin's Single 'Promise' Becomes First To Hit 300M Streams on Soundcloud

Day 3 of BTS'#PTD_ON_STAGE_LA concert held on December 1 was another successful show and Jimin continued to steal the hearts of fans. He is generally known to be many of the fans' bias because of his top-notch performance skills and incredibly charming and kind personality. However, all through this concert and right from the first day, even the fans who have other members as biases have admitted to Jimin being the one who caught their eye the most. Some mention his singing, beauty, energy, personality, and general star quality, and IT factor as the reasons why their eyes were glued to him all through the concerts.

