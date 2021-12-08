BTS Star Jimin's Single 'Promise' Becomes First To Hit 300M Streams on Soundcloud
News of Jimin's solo single success comes hot on the heels of the BTS, as a collective, announcing an "extended period of...www.newsweek.com
News of Jimin's solo single success comes hot on the heels of the BTS, as a collective, announcing an "extended period of...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0