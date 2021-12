With Five Dual Matches in two days the young Bengals Wrestling squad now stands at 4-1 on the season, after defeating AC Flora 72-12 and Columbia 42-27! Senior Will Sherman remains undefeated on the year at 220lbs, as do Freshman 106lb Rolland Boisvert, 195lb Chase Johnson, 126lb Matt Clack, and 170lb Eric Montgomery! One of the highlights of the nite was Freshman 145lb Gabe Holloway, filling in due to an injury, getting his first Varsity pin of his young career!

10 DAYS AGO