Steelers LB T.J. Watt named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after 3½-sack game

Practice makes perfect? Not for T.J. Watt, who followed a week in which he didn’t practice at all with NFL recognition as the AFC’s best defensive player Sunday.

Watt was announced as AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, the second time he has been honored as such this season. During Sunday’s 20-19 crucial AFC North win against the Baltimore Ravens, Watt had a career-high 3½ sacks, six QB hits, a forced fumble, three tackles for loss — and he altered the potential game-winning play when his rush of Lamar Jackson forced an inaccurate throw on a Baltimore 2-point conversion attempt in the final minute.

Watt did not practice last week after testing positive for covid-19, but he was cleared to rejoin teammates the day before the game.

The Steelers play at the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.