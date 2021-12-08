Enfield Police looking for man wanted with 2 warrants totaling $60K worth of bonds
ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted for two active warrants.
Police are looking for Robert Doyle , who currently has two active warrants for his arrest, which totals to $60,000 worth of bonds. The department posted the information on social media calling it #wantedwednesday that features individuals wanted by police.
If you have any information on Doyle’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-6400.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
