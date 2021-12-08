ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Enfield Police looking for man wanted with 2 warrants totaling $60K worth of bonds

By Melissa Torres
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Om8ru_0dHETS6800

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for two active warrants.

Police are looking for Robert Doyle , who currently has two active warrants for his arrest, which totals to $60,000 worth of bonds. The department posted the information on social media calling it #wantedwednesday that features individuals wanted by police.

If you have any information on Doyle’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-6400.

