STCC receives $55K in grants for campus community efforts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College received two grants that will go towards two main efforts for the campus community.

The grants were generously donated by the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts . The donation of $55,000 will go towards: STCC’s Flexible Funding Grant and COVID-19 vaccine efforts.

$30,000 of these funds will boost the student employer fund which provides students services, programs, and resources such as transportation, child care, short term housing and more. This fund was created for students to help provide them essential services and assist them with financial hardships, while simultaneously allowing them to focus on their academic studies.

The other $25,000 grant, was generously donated from the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts, will be used to fund a COVID-19 vaccine video, to boost vaccine efforts and promote vaccinations on campus.

“We are very grateful for the Community Foundation’s support,” said Dr. Shai Butler, Interim Vice President of Advancement and External Affairs. “They are helping us to advance our mission to support students as they transform their lives. These have been challenging times for our students. Some of them have gotten sick and have had to take time off to recover. Some have lost jobs or have had to cut back their hours to take care of their families. The funding from the Community Foundation will help them stay in college and pursue their goals.”

