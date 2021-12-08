SLCPD arrest several people in sexual assault, robbery investigation

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Police have arrested several people in connection to a sexual assault and robbery incident on Tuesday night.

The Salt Lake City Police say the incident happened in an apartment complex located in the 900 block of South Main Street around 9:30 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene, they noticed physical injuries on the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital as part of the sexual assault investigation. Authorities say there were several people holed up inside the apartment with the likely presence of a firearm inside. Officers began contacting the individuals to safely resolve the situation.

After failed attempts, the assistance of SLCPD SWAT and crisis negotiators were brought in. A little after 2 a.m., officers successfully took several people into custody, including the person believed to be the primary suspect and another person with an active warrant.

“These are very dangerous situations and yet the actions of our patrol officers, SWAT team members, and crisis negotiators, in this case, highlights their expertise in handling these cases professionally for the safety of our community and the integrity of the investigation,” said SLCPD Chief Mike Brown.

No identities are being released at this time and officials are still investigating the incident. More information will be released after suspects are booked at the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

