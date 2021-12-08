ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

SLCPD arrest several people in sexual assault, robbery investigation

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4crs2Q_0dHETKHY00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Police have arrested several people in connection to a sexual assault and robbery incident on Tuesday night.

The Salt Lake City Police say the incident happened in an apartment complex located in the 900 block of South Main Street around 9:30 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene, they noticed physical injuries on the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital as part of the sexual assault investigation. Authorities say there were several people holed up inside the apartment with the likely presence of a firearm inside. Officers began contacting the individuals to safely resolve the situation.

SLOW DOWN: Excessive speeding reaching new highs in Utah

After failed attempts, the assistance of SLCPD SWAT and crisis negotiators were brought in. A little after 2 a.m., officers successfully took several people into custody, including the person believed to be the primary suspect and another person with an active warrant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VCaQd_0dHETKHY00
(Courtesy of the Salt Lake City Police)

“These are very dangerous situations and yet the actions of our patrol officers, SWAT team members, and crisis negotiators, in this case, highlights their expertise in handling these cases professionally for the safety of our community and the integrity of the investigation,” said SLCPD Chief Mike Brown.

No identities are being released at this time and officials are still investigating the incident. More information will be released after suspects are booked at the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Police release bodycam footage of deadly Taylorsville shootout

(Warning: Some may find the video below to be disturbing) TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police have released bodycam footage of a Taylorsville shootout that left a suspect dead and two officers injured on Dec. 1. The shooting happened after Anei Joker, the 20-year-old suspect of a rape and robbery case, was found inside an SUV […]
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC4

Cottonwood Heights Police searching for fraud suspects

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – The Cottonwood Heights Police Department is searching for two suspects who allegedly used a stolen credit card at Target. On Nov. 28, shortly after 8 a.m., a man and woman suspect used a stolen credit card at Target, police say. The duo was seen leaving the area in a red […]
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
ABC4

Suspect located in deadly SLC gas station shooting

SALT LAKE CITY – Police have located the suspect in connection with a deadly shooting at a Salt Lake City gas station. The fatal shooting happened on Dec. 10 at a gas station near 310 South 900 East and left one man dead. The suspect fled the scene and police have been searching for him […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

19-year-old Snow College student reported missing

EPHRAIM, Utah (ABC4) – Police are looking for Snow College student Madelyn Allen. The 19-year-old was last seen leaving her residence at 155 East College Avenue around 9:22 p.m. on Dec. 13. Security footage shows someone who is believed to be Madelyn leaving the lobby, carrying a plastic bag and wearing a white fleece jacket, […]
EPHRAIM, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
ABC4

Two Utah officers struck on I-15 during multi-vehicle collision

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two officers were struck by a car in a multi-vehicle crash along I-15 on Wednesday. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) confirms the victims are Weber State University officers and they were on duty at the time of the crash. UHP says the incident happened when the officers […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

The Justice Files: Reed Jeppson simply vanished

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – It is one of the oldest missing person cases in Utah. In 1964, Reed Jeppson left the house to go feed his dogs. He never returned. The case went cold after years of investigation. In 2010 it was reopened but there was little development. Two years later, police received […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Police#Swat#Slcpd Swat#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC4

Taylorsville auto-ped crash leaves woman hospitalized

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is in serious condition after being struck by a car on Thursday morning. Taylorsville Police say the accident happened around 7 a.m. when a 58-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle heading eastbound on 5400 South and 1950 West. The woman has been transported to a local hospital and […]
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC4

Woman charged with kidnapping four girls from South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A woman suspected of kidnapping four girls from South Jordan on Sunday has been charged with four counts of child kidnapping. The suspect is 39-year-old Allison Brimhall. The four girls were identified as a 12-year old, an 11-year-old, and two 9-year-olds. They were found safe in California. Brimhall is the […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Provo boy found safe after being reported missing

UPDATE: MONDAY, 12/13/21, 3:52 P.M. PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Police said the boy has been found safe on Monday afternoon. —————————————————————————————————————– PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a missing boy from Provo last seen at school on Monday. Provo Police have identified the missing boy as 11-year-old Patrick Kolling. Authorities say he was […]
PROVO, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Utah County Sheriff looking for credit card thief

Utah County, UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff Department is looking for a person who stole credit cards in Diamond Fork. Officers say the suspect stole multiple credit cards from a car at Fifth Water Hot Springs in Diamond Fork on Dec. 5. The suspect also charged the cards at Walmart in Spanish Fork […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Drunk man arrested for throwing rocks into Provo City Library

PROVO, UT (ABC 4) – Provo police arrested a man last week for allegedly damaging the Provo City Library. Police were called to the library on a report of criminal mischief. Library security say that a man threw rocks through windows then fled the scene. A library employee was able to chase down the suspect […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Tremonton police launches investigation into threats made against schools

Tremonton, Utah (ABC4) – Tremonton police are investigating several potential threats made against the middle and high school. The schools in the area are Bear River High School and Bear River Middle School. They announced the investigation on their Facebook page Sunday night. They say they are taking every precaution to keep the schools safe. […]
TREMONTON, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: SLC Fire Dept rescues worker trapped in chemical transport tank

UPDATE: TUESDAY, DEC. 14, 3:18 pm SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Fire Dept. successfully rescued a reportedly unconscious worker who was in a chemical transport tank Tuesday afternoon. The worker was inside the tank located 4285 W. 1385 S. All rescue workers have also been reported safe. ———————————————————————————————————————— SALT LAKE CITY […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Two killed in head-on semi-truck collision in Grand County

TUESDAY 12/14/21 11:51 a.m. GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – All roads along SR-191 have now reopened after a fatal semi-truck crash shut down the roads on Tuesday morning. The head-on collision left two people dead. The cause of the crash is not yet known at this time. Utah Highway Patrol is still investigating the situation. […]
GRAND COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Silver Alert issued for man with Alzheimer’s in West Jordan

West Jordan, UT (ABC 4) – West Jordan police issued a Silver Alert for a 66-year-old man. The man is identified as Benjamin Cuamba Campos. Campos is described as 4 feet 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants and sandals. The alert says […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC4

ABC4

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy