How Credit Unions Can Differentiate With a Digital-First Strategy

The $1.8 billion, Tucson, Ariz.-based Hughes Federal Credit Union promoted Irlanda Cuevas to marketing manager of business development and community relations. In her new role, Cuevas will lead a team of business development representatives in assisting members and nonprofit organizations to reach their financial and philanthropic goals through financial wellness. Since 2018, Cuevas has served as a business development representative and assisted the credit union with its community and business development initiatives, and has successfully strengthened Hughes’ relationships with local Chambers of Commerce, nonprofit organizations, libraries, schools and underserved members of the community. Prior to and while attending university, she was a nonprofit social worker. She was a 2020 recipient of the Junior Achievement Volunteer of the Year award and recently received her Business Development and Marketing Certification from CUNA. She is also an ambassador for the Tucson Metro and Greater Area Vail Chambers of Commerce.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO