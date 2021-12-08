ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

How Credit Unions Can Differentiate With a Digital-First Strategy

By Terry Duffy
Credit Union Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnology continues to serve as a catalyst for change in the financial industry. From open banking and fintechs, to contactless, mobile payments and round-the-clock self-service, there’s significant movement...

www.cutimes.com

Credit Union Times

Big Losses for Credit Unions in 2021 Precede Small Mergers

Of the seven credit unions that lost more than $1 million in the third quarter, five reported losses before being acquired through mergers. And while members may be owners at credit unions, the NCUA doesn’t require credit unions to explain where the money goes with the rigor of notes and compensation reporting that banks and other public companies must provide their shareholders.
KDVR.com

Canvas Credit Union

We know health and wellness mean everything in life that is why every Wednesday we are teaming up with Canvas Credit Union to talk about their initiative, committed to helping their members live well(er). Watch the segment to learn more on how to express gratitude. To learn more, visit Canvas.org.
wraltechwire.com

Ally Financial buys digital-first credit card company Fair Square

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-based Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has bought digital-first credit card company Fair Square Financial. 86 employees work for Fair Square and will join Ally, according to a statement from the company. Fair Square Financial was founded in 2016 and has about 693,000 cardholders and $816 million in loan balances, Ally’s statement noted.
FierceHealthcare

CVS inks tech partnership with Microsoft to accelerate its 'digital-first' strategy

CVS Health is tapping into Microsoft's technologies, including cloud computing and artificial intelligence, to accelerate its "digital-first" strategy. The pharmacy retail company announced Thursday a new strategic alliance with the tech giant focused on developing innovative solutions to provide more personalized care to consumers. The tech collaboration also will provide CVS Health's more than 300,000 employees with tools to better serve more than 100 million people, company executives said.
helpnetsecurity.com

How can businesses realize the true value of digital transformation?

Although 94% of ITDMs agree that the speed of digital transformation (DX) has accelerated over the last year, decision makers outside of IT departments fail to recognise the extent of change, Dae.mn finds. Of the respondents that believe they have fully implemented their digital transformation strategy (35%), only 20% are...
American Banker

Credit union in Iowa is rebranding again

Alliant Credit Union in Dubuque, Iowa, announced that it is rebranding itself as AIM Credit Union. The $161 million-asset credit union announced Monday that it is rebranding to help distinguish itself from the similarly named Alliant Credit Union in Chicago, and eliminate any member confusion. The new name is expected to take effect at the beginning of January.
ZDNet

A digital-first shift is changing how nonprofits operate

According to the 2021 Nonprofit Trends Report by Salesforce.org, the issues that were of greatest ongoing concern for global nonprofit employees included:. Hosting, creating content, and promoting virtual/online events. Retaining volunteers. Changing the size of the organization to meet increased demand for services. Although most of these challenges will exist...
American Banker

Wright-Patt Credit Union in Ohio promotes strategy officer to CEO

Wright-Patt Credit Union in Beavercreek, Ohio, named Timothy Mislansky as its new president and CEO, effective Jan. 1. He succeeds Doug Fecher, who announced his retirement earlier this year, the company said Monday. Mislansky was most recently the chief strategy officer for the $6.8 billion-asset Wright-Patt. He also spent 20...
Credit Union Times

Posh Technologies Receives $27.5 Million in Funding

Posh Technologies, a provider of a conversational AI platform to financial services companies including credit unions, secured $27.5 million in Series A funding from a group of investors led by Canapi Ventures and including Curql Fund, Next Level Ventures, JAM FINTOP, Human Capital, CMFG Ventures and Piedmont Capital, Posh announced Thursday.
Credit Union Times

8 Credit Unions & Leagues Promote, Hire & Honor

The $1.8 billion, Tucson, Ariz.-based Hughes Federal Credit Union promoted Irlanda Cuevas to marketing manager of business development and community relations. In her new role, Cuevas will lead a team of business development representatives in assisting members and nonprofit organizations to reach their financial and philanthropic goals through financial wellness. Since 2018, Cuevas has served as a business development representative and assisted the credit union with its community and business development initiatives, and has successfully strengthened Hughes’ relationships with local Chambers of Commerce, nonprofit organizations, libraries, schools and underserved members of the community. Prior to and while attending university, she was a nonprofit social worker. She was a 2020 recipient of the Junior Achievement Volunteer of the Year award and recently received her Business Development and Marketing Certification from CUNA. She is also an ambassador for the Tucson Metro and Greater Area Vail Chambers of Commerce.
Credit Union Times

Thrive Through Shared Services

The number of credit unions continues to decline, but we can strategically leverage our collaborative spirit to not only survive but thrive moving forward. Let’s level set. By the end of 2015, there were 6,021 federally-insured credit unions. As of June 2021, that number shrank to just 5,029, according to NCUA data. Membership grew during that same period from 102.7 million to 122.3 million, with total assets growing from $1,204 billion to $1,977 billion, an average growth rate of just under 8%.
Motley Fool

Should I Apply for a Credit Card, Even if I Don't Need One?

Carefully considering the pros and cons of taking out a credit card is a wise financial move. A new credit card can help you build a credit history. The cards most worth applying for offer rewards worth more than the annual fee. It's tough to live in the 21st century...
Credit Union Times

2 Florida Credit Unions In a War Over Brand Taglines

Two Florida credit unions are embroiled in a war of words over their individual taglines. The $11.4 billion VyStar Credit Union in Jacksonville is asking a federal judge to grant a declaratory judgement that would allow it to use a catchphrase, “Do Good. Bank Better.” VyStar filed its request in Jacksonville federal court after the $2.4 billion Achieva Credit Union in Dunedin submitted a notice of opposition with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to stop VyStar CU’s application to trademark its slogan.
High Point Enterprise

How IoT strategies can drive product innovation for OEMs and their customers?

We are at an inflection point for the development and adoption of IoT technology. The proliferation of connected machines, devices, and things is swiftly remodeling the way businesses extract value from data. The growing interconnection is producing massive data volumes that comprise real-time perception, which can help businesses adopt new models, streamline operational tactics, reduce costs and create more groundbreaking services and products.
