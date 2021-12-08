ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Are The Milestones Of Robotaxi Service?

By Brad Templeton
 4 days ago
More than a score of companies are pushing to be early winners in the race for self-driving taxis — robotaxis — with the potential that brings to capture the entire value chain of car transport from your riders. They are all at different stages, and they almost all want to convince...

The Associated Press

Pony.ai Receives Approval for Paid Autonomous Robotaxi Services in Beijing

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2021-- Pony.ai, a leading global autonomous driving technology company, announced on November 25 in Beijing that it had received approval to run paid autonomous Robotaxi services in the Beijing Intelligent Networked Vehicle Policy Pilot Zone in southeastern Beijing. With this approval, Pony.ai will be permitted to charge fees for Robotaxi services provided to the public. This represents a significant milestone on the company’s path to commercialization, as Pony.ai’s passenger car business has officially moved from the testing to the commercialization stage. Beijing, China’s capital city, is the first Tier-1 city in China to clarify Robotaxi commercialization, allowing self-driving companies to charge for their autonomous services.
What is Salesforce Service Cloud

Salesforce Service Cloud a customer relationship management (CRM) platform for customer service and support. It could be one component of an overall Salesforce CRM package that would be an ideal CRM software solution for your business. What does Salesforce Service Cloud do?. Enables your customer service team to resolve cases...
gmauthority.com

San Francisco Transit Operator Objects To GM’s Cruise Robotaxi Service

San Francisco’s public transit operator has challenged the recent application submitted by Cruise to begin charging passengers for rides in its self-driving robotaxis. According to Reuters, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) sent a 24-page letter to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) this week calling for it to deny a recent application from Cruise that would allow it to begin charging fares in the city. The letter turned CPUC’s attention to promotional videos published by Cruise’s parent company, General Motors, that allegedly show passengers getting in and out of the vehicles in the middle of the street, rather than curbside. According to SFMTA, boarding passengers in the road is a violation of the local transport code.
The Independent

Fleet of driverless ‘robotaxis’ begin taking customers in Beijing

Beijing has approved its first fleet of driverless taxis for commercial use, bringing dozens of so-called “robotaxis” to the streets of the Chinese city. The vehicles, which communicate with customers digitally to obtain directions and take payment, can only carry two passengers at a time and are confined to the capital’s southern Yizhuang area.
WNMT AM 650

Waymo’s slow-going in Arizona opens up U.S. robotaxi race

CHANDLER, Ariz. (Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s Waymo risks losing its lead in the U.S. race to prove robotaxis are a viable business as it sticks to a limited service and rivals backed by automakers near their own launches. Companies including Ford Motor Co’s Argo AI and General Motors...
