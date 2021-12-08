ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austria’s fourth lockdown to end for vaccinated people on Sunday

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
Austria’s fourth national lockdown of the pandemic will end on Sunday but restrictions will remain for unvaccinated people, the country’s chancellor has said.

Karl Nehammer said the end of the lockdown will be an “opening with a seatbelt”, meaning some measures — such as an obligation to wear masks on public transport and inside stores and public spaces — will also stay in place for people who are vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19.

There will also be an 11pm curfew for restaurants and limits on the number of people attending cultural events.

The lockdown for the unvaccinated continues

Stricter measures can be implemented independently by regions that are especially affected by the pandemic, Mr Nehammer said.

He stressed that unvaccinated people could end their lockdowns immediately by getting the jab, but also acknowledged that “it still takes a lot of convincing” some citizens.

“The lockdown for the unvaccinated continues. I also understand that the people who are affected by it feel aggrieved,” Mr Nehammer told reporters in Vienna.

“At the same time, there is the offer of science, that by getting vaccinated these troubles can be quickly put aside and that then common freedom can actually be lived together.”

Austria has a relatively low vaccination rate for Western Europe, with just 67.7% of the population fully vaccinated.

Tens of thousands have protested across the Alpine nation in recent weeks against the lockdown and the upcoming vaccine mandate.

A person walks along the Danube Canal during the lockdown in Vienna, with anti-vaccination graffiti in the background (Lisa Leutner/AP) (AP)

The government announced last month that it would implement a vaccine mandate early next year and said on Wednesday that details about the compulsory vaccinations will be presented later this week.

Under the lockdown, which started on November 22, people were allowed to leave their homes only for specific reasons, including buying groceries, going to the doctor or exercising.

Day care centres and schools remained open for those who needed them, but parents were asked to keep children at home if possible.

The country’s seven-day infection rate declined by about half during the lockdown. It stood at 535.6 cases per 100,000 residents on Tuesday, down from more than 1,100 on the day the lockdown started.

Mr Nehammer was sworn in on Monday as Austria’s third chancellor in two months, capping a round of upheaval triggered by the decision last week of Sebastian Kurz, the country’s dominant political figure of recent years, to bow out of politics.

Mr Nehammer, 49, has been Austria’s interior minister since early 2020. He is taking over as leader of the conservative Austrian People’s Party, which Mr Kurz led to election victories in 2017 and 2019.

