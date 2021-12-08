ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoetis Raises FY22 Dividend By 30%, Announces New Buyback Program Of $3.5B

By Vandana Singh
 3 days ago
The board of directors of Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) has approved a $3.5 billion share repurchase program. The company added that the new...

