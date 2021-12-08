ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killington, VT

Slurp ‘n’ slam at Killington’s new eatery: Soup Dog

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 3 days ago

By Virginia Dean

Local resident Matt Buck had always dreamed of opening a soup eatery, and this past November, his wish came true. Soup Dog is now open for business and offers a wide selection of soups and a variety of hotdogs and toppings to go with them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jVHEC_0dHERU4q00
Courtesy Soup Dog
Matt Buck, owner of Soup Dog

“I’ve been a big fan of soups and creating them for about 15 years now,” said Buck. “My grandfather was an excellent soup creator in addition to my mom. So, a lot of my passion for it comes from them.”

Located at 2822 Killington Road, the new eatery offers customers over 500 square feet of space primarily as a lunch spot from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Days of operation and times are subject to change while Soup Dog finds its niche, said Buck. Opening day was Sunday, Nov. 14, primarily, and it will be open Thursday-Sunday.

In addition to the soups and dogs, there is also a variety of artwork, photography, t-shirts, hats, stickers and even shot skis available. The photography is a collection of Buck’s work that showcases landscapes and wildlife and are housed in handmade frames that he makes during the summer months.

So far, he has seen great support from locals and diehard Killington weekenders. And no wonder. The restaurant features a constantly changing menu and some staples include chili and chicken soup, buffalo chicken soup, pot roast soup, broccoli cheddar, and ham corn chowder. A variety of hotdog toppings provides customers with a plethora of options in addition to a variety of mustards, ketchups, pickles, and raw onions.

Buck is also excited to add some vegan and veggie options for people. Soon, vegans will be able to enjoy vegan chili cheese dogs.

“The best part of this business is creating,” said Buck. “I try to craft my soups just like I would make a frame or any other handmade item. Creating food that many feel warms and feeds the soul is very special, and I’m thrilled that this is where I am in my life. Another amazing upside to the business is meeting all of the great people who live in this town and others who visit because they love the mountain.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AVC1F_0dHERU4q00
By Matt Buck
Fancy a soup to go? A selection is available for purchase.

But Buck’s endeavor wouldn’t be possible, he noted, without the support of his wife, Marianne. “The life we’ve cultivated together is due to her support and my crazy man approach to the goals I have,” said Buck. “She still works full time but will be in to help me on weekends if I feel I need her.”

The couple splits their time between Killington and southern Rhode Island, claiming to be both mountain and beach lovers. Buck is originally from Rhode Island, and Marianne from western Pennsylvania. When they had their wedding reception at Domenic’s Pizzeria in 2018, a few years later the owner showed them the space that is now Soup Dog and asked if they would be interested in setting up shop. They jumped at the chance, with Buck transitioning from his profession as a full-time commercial photographer.

“Like everything else I do in life, I dove right in,” said Buck. “I figured it out and sought out help and knowledge from those I respect and who had good advice to give. It’s all about surrounding yourself with the right people in life but, in the end, believing in yourself and going for it.”

Buck began building out the space at the end of August 2021, considering it to be a “blank canvas” on which to build his new business.

“I love woodworking and working with my hands as much as my other hobbies,” he said. “So, working steadily on the space this past summer and fall was a real treat. Seeing the project and the process take shape was really enjoyable.”

“We’ve been skiing Killington for a while now and were diehard weekenders coming up to our place,” Buck said. “My passion for soups and soups being prime for winter areas along with the opportunity to start a business here in Killington has made it a no-brainer.”

Buck thinks of Soup Dog as a food truck with the ability to come inside, get out of the cold, look at some artwork, watch a ski video playing on the big TV or listen to some tunes while waiting for some good handcrafted food.

“I’m certain aspects of the business will change as it ages, and I’m okay with that,” he said. “I expect it. But, for now, I’m really enjoying watching my creation grow and evolve. And what better place to see it happen than in Killington, Vermont.”

The post Slurp ‘n’ slam at Killington’s new eatery: Soup Dog appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Times

Cookie swap party benefits scholarship

Thursday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. — KILLINGTON — The Greater Killington Women’s Club invites you to attend a Cookie swap party at the Summit Lodge from 6-9 p.m. Admission is $10, with proceeds going to support the club’s scholarship […] Read More The post Cookie swap party benefits scholarship appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Mountain Times

Tree of Remembrance in Castleton

Saturday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. — CASTLETON — The 2021 Tree of Remembrance Lighting will be take place in front of the Castleton Free Library, hosted by the library and the Castleton Woman’s Club. The lighting will kick off […] Read More The post Tree of Remembrance in Castleton appeared first on The Mountain Times.
CASTLETON, VT
Mountain Times

What’s the romance with mistletoe?

By Nadie VanZandt, Extension master gardener, University of Vermont Hung in doorways to spread holiday cheer, mistletoe is rich in mythology and tradition. Mistletoe comes from the Old English word “mistiltan” in which “mistil” means “dung” and “tan” means “twig.” […] Read More The post What’s the romance with mistletoe? appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Mountain Times

Broadcast your holiday cheer on PEGTV

Free filming of holiday greetings for Rutland County residents, businesses, and organizations Spread holiday cheer and reach over 20,000 homes! Rutland Region Community Television (PEGTV) invites the public to send in or reserve a time to record a non-commercial, short […] Read More The post Broadcast your holiday cheer on PEGTV appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND COUNTY, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Vermont State
Vermont Restaurants
State
Vermont State
City
Killington, VT
Local
Vermont Food & Drinks
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
State
Rhode Island State
Mountain Times

Sold out World Cup crowds raise over $450,000 raised for the Killington World Cup Foundation

U.S. Alpine Ski Team member and two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin won the Slalom race for the fifth time in a row at Killington Resort in front of a sold-out crowd as Killington Resort hosted the Audi FIS Ski Women’s […] Read More The post Sold out World Cup crowds raise over $450,000 raised for the Killington World Cup Foundation appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Holiday gifts from your kitchen

Join Chef Emery in this live online workshop from the Billings Backyard Series Saturday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. — WOODSTOCK — Get inspired this season! Learn to make homemade, delicious gifts for family and friends to complement their holiday […] Read More The post Holiday gifts from your kitchen appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Mountain Times

“Do I Know You?” Sarah Strohmeyer in conversation with Sarah Stewart Taylor

A virtual book discussion Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. — VIRTUAL — Please join Phoenix Books to celebrate the release of Sarah Strohmeyer’s new novel, “Do I Know You?”, a psychological thriller about two women, a tragedy that connects […] Read More The post “Do I Know You?” Sarah Strohmeyer in conversation with Sarah Stewart Taylor appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Mountain Times

Nesting loons have a record year

Vermont’s loons are thriving with a record 109 nesting pairs recorded in 2021, the highest since loon monitoring began in 1978, according to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Dept. and Vermont Center for Ecostudies (VCE). “Across Vermont, 77 loon nests […] Read More The post Nesting loons have a record year appeared first on The Mountain Times.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soups#Food Drink#Virginia Dean Local#Buffalo Chicken Soup#Pot Roast Soup
Mountain Times

Arctic shower; or, getting clean in the snow

By Sandra Dee Owens Living without running water for 8 years was the hardest part for me. In our early 20s my husband and I had bought a small piece of land with a burnt-down house on it. It was […] Read More The post Arctic shower; or, getting clean in the snow appeared first on The Mountain Times.
HOME & GARDEN
Mountain Times

How to provide shelter for birds

By Lee Emmons Come winter, after the bears have retreated to their cold weather dens, many backyard bird enthusiasts hang feeders to attract — and nourish — avian visitors. Birds need more than a supplemental food source, however. Whether they […] Read More The post How to provide shelter for birds appeared first on The Mountain Times.
ANIMALS
Mountain Times

Join our team: Reporter/Office Manager

About: The Mountain Times is looking for a full-time Reporter/Office Manager to assist the editor and the team at the Mountain Times newspaper located in Killington. Candidate must be able to work quickly and accurately, be detail-oriented and have a […] Read More The post Join our team: Reporter/Office Manager appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mountain Times

Killington, Woodstock businesses see all-time economic boom

By Ethan Weinstein As Covid restrictions dropped and people acted upon their pent up urge to travel, tourism surged in Killington and Woodstock this past summer and fall. Few can speak to the Killington economy like Chris Karr, who owns […] Read More The post Killington, Woodstock businesses see all-time economic boom appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

What to know for the 2021 HomeLight Killington Cup

Tips for the best spectator experience The HomeLight Killington Cup brings approximately 100 athletes representing over 20 countries to compete in Slalom and Giant Slalom events — as well as crowds of spectators to watch them. Additionally, the event is […] Read More The post What to know for the 2021 HomeLight Killington Cup appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Real Estate sales shatter records

Demand pushes prices up, particularly in Killington By Polly Mikula “Over $70 million year-to-date is more than the last three years combined,” Heidi Bomengen, owner of Prestige Real Estate, which sells real estate exclusively in Killington, wrote in the company’s […] Read More The post Real Estate sales shatter records appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Pandemic spurs short-term rental market bed nights increase, but so do full-time residents

By Katy Savage Since the pandemic started, an influx of people from cities have come to small Vermont towns, and while housing inventory is low, the short-term rental market is busier than ever. Guests are staying longer, they’re booking further […] Read More The post Pandemic spurs short-term rental market bed nights increase, but so do full-time residents appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Woodland jumping mice are truffle specialists

Circulating spores far and wide By Susie Spikol “Shhh,” I tell my 5-year-old son, “there are animals sleeping, right under our feet.” He presses his ear against the frozen ground, hoping to hear the slow, sleepy breath of a snoozing […] Read More The post Woodland jumping mice are truffle specialists appeared first on The Mountain Times.
ANIMALS
Mountain Times

The Festival of Light Christmas display at La Salette of Enfield

Nov. 25 – Jan. 2 — ENFIELD, New Hampshire — The Christmas Spirit will once again come alive through the Festival of Light display beginning at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day at the La Salette Shrine on Rte 4A in Enfield, […] Read More The post The Festival of Light Christmas display at La Salette of Enfield appeared first on The Mountain Times.
ENFIELD, NH
Mountain Times

Summer debut eyed for Rutland-to-Burlington passenger train

By John Flowers The long-absent refrain of “All aboard!” is expected to ring out once again at new passenger train stations in Middlebury and Vergennes in about seven months connecting the Ethan Allen Express from Rutland north, according to Vermont’s […] Read More The post Summer debut eyed for Rutland-to-Burlington passenger train appeared first on The Mountain Times.
BURLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
131
Followers
189
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy