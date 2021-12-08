Chicago traffic congestion cost commuters 104 hours in 2021, Inrix study finds

Chicago commuters lost more than four days' worth of time sitting in traffic in 2021, according to analytics firm Inrix.

The study by Inrix found Chicago drivers lost 104 hours due to traffic congestion, the most in the United States. Chicago was followed by New York City with 102 hours lost and Philadelphia with 90 hours lost.

The amount of time lost from congestion comes despite traffic levels down about 21% from pre-pandemic levels in Chicago.

"COVID-19's impact on transportation has continued through 2021, transforming when, where and how people move. Although congestion climbed 28% this year, Americans still saved 63 hours compared to normal," said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. "The most notable change to commuting during the pandemic - other than reduced travel times and volumes - was the lack of downtown travel."

The worst spots for delays in the Chicago area were the Stevenson Expressway between the I-90 and Cicero Avenue exits and the Eisenhower, going east to Harlem Avenue.