This Christmas, give the gift of a forever home to an animal looking for a 2nd chance at life. Area shelters are full of dogs and cats in need of rescue. By all means, do your homework and make sure you have the time and space to welcome an animal into your family. Once you are ready, please stop by a local shelter and adopt a kitten, cat, puppy, or dog. Most people who adopt say it's the best decision that could've ever made because the animals seem to be extra grateful to have a new lease on life.

PETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO