Forest Service offers Christmas Tree cutting program

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 3 days ago
Christmas trees for personal use only may now be cut on Green Mountain National Forest (GMNF) lands, subject to purchase of a permit.

Christmas tree cutting area maps

Trees may be cut only within designated areas within both north and south sections of the GMNF. Downloadable maps are available online at recreation.gov/tree-permits/gmfl, or by visiting a ranger station when purchasing a permit.

When you go

Be aware that cell service may be spotty or unavailable. Be sure someone knows where you are and when to expect you back.

Check the latest weather conditions, forest warnings and road closures before you leave, and start your day early. Leave the woods before dark even if you must come back to find your tree.

Bring a paper map. GPS may not be up to date with Forest Service roads. Roads may not be plowed. AWD vehicles are advised if going on forest roads. Be sure your vehicle has a full tank of gas. Bring a spare key and give it to someone else in your party. Don’t get locked out of your car. Park in areas so that traffic can get by safely, and do not block or attempt to go around closed gates.

Cutting tips

Tools to bring: a measuring tape to ensure you select a tree that fits in your home or on your vehicle; handsaw; a tarp to move your harvested tree; rope or straps to secure your tree to your vehicle.

Trees over 20 feet tall are not covered by the permit.

The tree must be cut at a point no higher than 6 inches off the ground.

Remove all trash and litter resulting from their activities.

Attach the permit to the tree before transporting it.

Fees and availability

Downloadable, printable permits can be purchased either online at recreation.gov/tree-permits/gmfl or in-person at a GMNF office. Permit cost is $5.00 and is non-refundable. On-line permits require an additional $2.50 service fee. Call ahead for open hours (weekdays only). Appointments are recommended.

GMNF, south half: Manchester Ranger Station — 802-362-2307

GMNF, north half: Rochester Ranger Station — 802-767-4261

2 permits allowed per household per year.

Trees obtained under the Christmas tree permit may not be resold.

Kids!

To support the Every Kid Outdoors initiative, this year 4th grade students may get a free printable Christmas tree voucher by registering at: fs.usda.gov/learn/kids/everykid.

Present the Every Kid Outdoors voucher in person to redeem a Christmas tree permit at a ranger office listed above.

