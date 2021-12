This year saw the release of Muppets Haunted Mansion in time for Halloween, but Disney+ hasn't got a new Muppets Christmas movie. Instead, they reached into the Disney vault and pulled out a fan-favorite TV special from 2008. While the special, titled A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa was released to DVD, and has been available to rent or buy digitally, fans couldn't stream it for free this season before now. Of course, fans were excited to see it dropping on Disney+, but immediately started asking about the possibility of the release of another Muppets holiday favorite.

