I’m sure the title is not news to anyone. The Bears faced the NFC-leading Arizona Cardinals Sunday, desperate for a win to keep their season alive after snapping their losing streak against the lowly Detroit Lions. Unfortunately, Justin Fields and others would be unable to play, so the Bears were left in the hands of Andy Dalton…who delivered one of the worst performances of his career, going 26/41 for 229 yards, 2 TDs and 4 (FOUR) interceptions, with just 2.5 completed air yards per attempt, along with advanced stats of -0.138 EPA/play, -5.3% CPOE, and just 5.4 air yards. It was the worst performance from a Bears QB this season, which is saying a lot since they have the worst passing attack in the league.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO