Winter Solstice mini-fest with Matt Flinner and Low Lily

mountaintimes.info
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. — RANDOLPH — Multi-award-winning bluegrass mandolinist Matt Flinner will team up with American roots band Low Lily to mark the Winter Solstice at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Chandler Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10-$50 in person and $20 to watch the...

mountaintimes.info

lumbeetribe.com

The Lumbee Tribe Winter Solstice (Celebration of Blessings) 2021

The Lumbee Tribe Winter Solstice (Celebration of Blessings) event will be extended from Friday through Sunday to allow more people the opportunity to enjoy the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center decorated for Christmas. The Saturday and Sunday Drive-thru will only offer a chance to see the lights. Participants will only receive goodies on Friday, December 10th, while supplies last.
SOCIETY
