Winter Solstice mini-fest with Matt Flinner and Low Lily

As we approach the darkest days of the year, with early sunsets and late sunrises, there is less daylight to discover BRLT preserves. While BRLT properties are traditionally closed to visitors from dusk to dawn, the land trust does offer several events throughout the year that allow nighttime visits to the trails. Owl prowls, night hikes, lantern walks, and campfires are all on the schedule in the coming months, and offer a safe way to discover BRLT preserves in the dark. In recognition of the winter solstice, BRLT will be hosting a Winter Solstice Lantern Walk at Oak Point Farm on Tuesday, Dec. 21 between 4 and 7 p.m. Come celebrate the longest night of the year with a lightly illuminated stroll to the shores of Hodgdon Cove. Enjoy moonlit views of the cove and a warming campfire with your BRLT friends!

FESTIVAL ・ 6 DAYS AGO