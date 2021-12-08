ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartland, VT

Where’s the beef? Loose cow found

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 3 days ago

By Curt Peterson

All’s well that ends well-done, one might say in summing up the saga of an escaped bovine that roamed the Hartford-Hartland border for a few November days.

At first mislabeled a “bull,” the wandering cow’s gender was ultimately nailed down, and correctly categorized as “beef cow.” Webster Road resident Tucker Westenfeld told the Mountain Times she was raised for beef, and beef she ultimately became. The only way her destiny was affected by her misadventure was the timing of its realization.

Westenfeld, who said he helped with the animal’s recovery, reported the cow was a habitual misbehaver, and caused so much trouble and broke so many fences that “it went to beef earlier than originally planned.”

First publicly noted on the local listserv by Dolly Brandie-Lajoie Nov. 17 when the black and white bovine jay-walked across Northland Road in front of Brandie-Lajoie’s vehicle, the cow titillated Hartland residents for several days before being recaptured by its owner. Witnesses from Northland Road, Grout Road and Webster Road reported sightings, while listserv posters joyfully offered suggestions for capture and suggested clever names for the apparently healthy animal. Vermonters, always anxious to help in any crisis, envisioned baiting the cow with grain, locating her with drones, recruiting the Hartland animal control officer, or requesting aid from the Dept. of Agriculture secretary Ansen Tebbetts or Lucy MacKenzie Humane Society.

Despite some residents’ concern about the cold weather and imagined lack of fodder, animal control officer Jim Armbruster wrote, “… from all accounts and frequent reports[, she] seems to be in good health.”

Meanwhile, punsters couldn’t resist attaching a name to the undeserving and unwitting heroine, such as “Ferdinand,” “Holy Cow,” “Bullwinkle” (actually a moose), “Recalcitrant Ruminator,” and — a favorite — “Hugh Heifer” (after the notorious publisher of Playbull Magazine?).

Rob Anderegg wondered if capture might have been hindered by the animal’s “cow-moo-flage.”

Westenfeld joked that he would be happy to capture the cow if he could eat her himself. Another resident suggested using her for a tiki torch night barbecue.

Armbruster, amused by the fuss, said, “Cows and other livestock have gotten loose in town before so I don’t know why this particular case got so much attention.”

The listserv fun lasted only eight days, but the mirth provided as winter and the Covid spike progressed was very welcome. And some will enjoy really naturally-grazed beef steaks soon.

The post Where’s the beef? Loose cow found appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 1

Related
Mountain Times

What’s the romance with mistletoe?

By Nadie VanZandt, Extension master gardener, University of Vermont Hung in doorways to spread holiday cheer, mistletoe is rich in mythology and tradition. Mistletoe comes from the Old English word “mistiltan” in which “mistil” means “dung” and “tan” means “twig.” […] Read More The post What’s the romance with mistletoe? appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Mountain Times

Slurp ‘n’ slam at Killington’s new eatery: Soup Dog

By Virginia Dean Local resident Matt Buck had always dreamed of opening a soup eatery, and this past November, his wish came true. Soup Dog is now open for business and offers a wide selection of soups and a variety […] Read More The post Slurp ‘n’ slam at Killington’s new eatery: Soup Dog appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

How to provide shelter for birds

By Lee Emmons Come winter, after the bears have retreated to their cold weather dens, many backyard bird enthusiasts hang feeders to attract — and nourish — avian visitors. Birds need more than a supplemental food source, however. Whether they […] Read More The post How to provide shelter for birds appeared first on The Mountain Times.
ANIMALS
Mountain Times

Arctic shower; or, getting clean in the snow

By Sandra Dee Owens Living without running water for 8 years was the hardest part for me. In our early 20s my husband and I had bought a small piece of land with a burnt-down house on it. It was […] Read More The post Arctic shower; or, getting clean in the snow appeared first on The Mountain Times.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vermont State
Vermont Pets & Animals
City
Hartland, VT
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
Mountain Times

Holiday gifts from your kitchen

Join Chef Emery in this live online workshop from the Billings Backyard Series Saturday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. — WOODSTOCK — Get inspired this season! Learn to make homemade, delicious gifts for family and friends to complement their holiday […] Read More The post Holiday gifts from your kitchen appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Mountain Times

Woodland jumping mice are truffle specialists

Circulating spores far and wide By Susie Spikol “Shhh,” I tell my 5-year-old son, “there are animals sleeping, right under our feet.” He presses his ear against the frozen ground, hoping to hear the slow, sleepy breath of a snoozing […] Read More The post Woodland jumping mice are truffle specialists appeared first on The Mountain Times.
ANIMALS
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
131
Followers
189
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy