Castleton, VT

Tree of Remembrance in Castleton

By polly
 3 days ago

Saturday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. — CASTLETON — The 2021 Tree of Remembrance Lighting will be take place in front of the Castleton Free Library, hosted by the library and the Castleton Woman’s Club. The lighting will kick off the tractor parade. This year there are six concurrent events in the village and in Castleton: the holiday farmers’ market at the former Texaco gas station, from 3-6 p.m. and the lighting of the Tree of Remembrance, at 5 p.m., followed immediately by the tractor parade. The Castleton Free Library will be open during the village events as a warming station and a quiet place to enjoy some ukulele music. The Fire Dept. will host Santa at the fire station on Route 30 from 6-8 p.m. The Castleton American Legion will host a live band/dance from 7-10 p.m. at the Legion Hall Route on 4A in Castleton.

To participate in the Tree of Remembrance, you can send in names of those you wish to honor or memorialize during the 2021 holiday season. There is no limit to the number of honorees and any donation is gratefully accepted. There are posters and forms at various locations around the Castleton and Fair Haven area, at the Castleton Free Library or you can participate by doing the following:

  1. List the names of those you wish to honor and/or
  2. List the names of those you have lost and want to remember
  3. Make sure you write your name, your address, and your phone number in case we need to contact you for clarification
  4. Include a donation of any amount (checks are to be made out to Castleton Woman’s Club)
  5. Mail all the information to Charlotte Capron, 201 Norton Ave., Poultney, VT 05764

The Castleton Woman’s Club uses donations to help fund local scholarships. Any names sent in by December 31, 2021, will be listed in an article published in local newspapers. For more information, call Ceil Hunt, secretary of the Castleton Woman’s Club at 802-265-7913.

For more information about other events taking place on Saturday, Dec. 11, contact Mary at the Castleton Free Library at 802-468-5574.

Killington, VT
