Cookie swap party benefits scholarship

Thursday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. — KILLINGTON — The Greater Killington Women’s Club invites you to attend a Cookie swap party at the Summit Lodge from 6-9 p.m. Admission is $10, with proceeds going to support the club’s scholarship program and community charitable giving.

Here is how it works:

Bring 4 dozen cookies (all the same kind) to exchange for the same number of cookies. The cookies must be home made.

Bring your cookies on a wrapped platter or in a sealed plastic container.

Bring a separate empty container to transport your new assorted cookies home! No early birds please!

Everyone will draw a number to determine their turn to select cookies.

If you don’t want to bring cookies, just bring yourself for a great evening of fun and laughter for a great cause.

To learn more visit swcvt.com. Please RSVP at evite.me/QAN5aFcvr5.

