Rutland County, VT

Broadcast your holiday cheer on PEGTV

By polly
Mountain Times
 3 days ago

Free filming of holiday greetings for Rutland County residents, businesses, and organizations

Spread holiday cheer and reach over 20,000 homes! Rutland Region Community Television (PEGTV) invites the public to send in or reserve a time to record a non-commercial, short holiday greeting to be aired on television throughout the upcoming holiday season. It’s a great way to reach your friends and neighbors while participating in a community tradition.

Organizations, businesses, and individuals within Rutland County can email or call to reserve a time to record a special non-commercial seasonal greeting on our holiday set in studio, have PEGTV come to you, or you can record your greeting using your smartphone and email it, send it via Dropbox, or send it to our Facebook page (facebook.com/pegtvrutland).

All greetings will be played throughout the holiday season on Comcast channels 1075, 1085 and 1095, VTel channels 163, 164, and 165, and on PEGTV’s social media. If you would like to set up an appointment get in touch by Friday, Dec.17 by calling 802-747-0151 or emailing Sarah at snadler@pegtv.com.

PEGTV is a public access television station comprised of Comcast channels 1075, 1085, and 1095 and VTel channels 163, 164, and 165 and is available throughout Rutland County to all cable subscribers. Streaming programming, hyper-local weather forecasts, and video on demand services are also available online at pegtv.com.

Mountain Times

Turning a second-home into a forever home in Woodstock

By Ethan Weinstein  Perched atop a hill overlooking the Kedron Valley is a house nestled into the countryside within easy driving distance of Okemo and Killington ski resorts, and a quick drive to the village of Woodstock.  After six years […] Read More The post Turning a second-home into a forever home in Woodstock appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Mountain Times

Putting down roots in Killington

Kara Tondorf opens The Rivershed Restaurant By Ethan Weinstein It started as a getaway. Kara Tondorf and her family wanted out of Massachusetts during the pandemic, so they started spending more time at their condo in Killington. Now, what started […] Read More The post Putting down roots in Killington appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Mountain Times

Grace Congregational UCC presents Handel’s ‘Messiah,’ Dec. 5

Reserve your ticket today Sunday, Dec. 5 at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. — RUTLAND — The 2021 performance of Handel’s “Messiah” is on the horizon! Come listen to the Rutland Area Chorus and Festival Orchestra perform Part 1 and […] Read More The post Grace Congregational UCC presents Handel’s ‘Messiah,’ Dec. 5 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Mountain Times

On-snow events return!

Skiers and snowboarders have no shortage of options to show their stuff this season By Brooke Geery Killington and other resorts in Vermont made the safe choice to cancel all but a few spring events last season — just another […] Read More The post On-snow events return! appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

