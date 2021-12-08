Broadcast your holiday cheer on PEGTV

Free filming of holiday greetings for Rutland County residents, businesses, and organizations

Spread holiday cheer and reach over 20,000 homes! Rutland Region Community Television (PEGTV) invites the public to send in or reserve a time to record a non-commercial, short holiday greeting to be aired on television throughout the upcoming holiday season. It’s a great way to reach your friends and neighbors while participating in a community tradition.

Organizations, businesses, and individuals within Rutland County can email or call to reserve a time to record a special non-commercial seasonal greeting on our holiday set in studio, have PEGTV come to you, or you can record your greeting using your smartphone and email it, send it via Dropbox, or send it to our Facebook page (facebook.com/pegtvrutland).

All greetings will be played throughout the holiday season on Comcast channels 1075, 1085 and 1095, VTel channels 163, 164, and 165, and on PEGTV’s social media. If you would like to set up an appointment get in touch by Friday, Dec.17 by calling 802-747-0151 or emailing Sarah at snadler@pegtv.com.

PEGTV is a public access television station comprised of Comcast channels 1075, 1085, and 1095 and VTel channels 163, 164, and 165 and is available throughout Rutland County to all cable subscribers. Streaming programming, hyper-local weather forecasts, and video on demand services are also available online at pegtv.com.

