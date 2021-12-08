10 Scary Christmas Movies To Get into the Holiday Spirit

Just so we’re clear, there are a lot of Christmas movies out there, but there are a few that exemplify the holiday in a way that people have come to identify with, and it’s fair to state that a lot of folks would probably agree with this assessment. Die Hard, which was debated for a while when it came to carrying the designation of being a Christmas movie, is now one that quite a few people agree is a Christmas movie. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is a holiday movie without question, but it’s become a traditional type of movie that more than a few fans have watched every holiday since they were young and couldn’t understand most of the jokes. Both of these movies have come to define Christmas in their own ways since they’ve been accepted and embraced by so many that trying to deny it is kind of pointless. The thing about that is, some people will still argue against Die Hard since it’s a movie about a cop taking on a bunch of terrorists at a Christmas party. As if that’s going to disqualify it.

