ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Armie Hammer Is Unlikely To Face Charges In Sexual Assault Case After Authorities Conclude Investigation, Sources Claim

By Aisling O'Connor
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNmgL_0dHEPiPi00
Source: MEGA

Authorities have reportedly concluded their investigation into the rape allegations against Armie Hammer.

Article continues below advertisement

According to TMZ, LAPD is forwarding the case to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office after first launching their investigation earlier this year.

However, sources told the publication it is unlikely that charges will be filed against the actor because the case isn't strong enough. The D.A.'s office will have the final say on the matter, it was reported.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

In March, a woman named Effie Angelova accused Hammer of sexual assault during a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred. She alleged the 35-year-old, "violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly slammed my head against a wall, bruising my face," in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

She said at the time that she met the Call Me By Your Name actor on Facebook when she was 20 years old and "fell in love with him instantly."

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P4nj4_0dHEPiPi00
Source: MEGA

The Social Network actor's attorney Andrew Brettler refuted the allegations. "Effie’s own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations," he said in a statement. "As recently as July 18, 2020, [she] sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her."

Article continues below advertisement

Several women made allegations against Hammer after an Instagram account, called House of Effie, released unverified NSFW DMs allegedly sent by the actor in January. Angelova is believed to have been behind the account.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BXVVR_0dHEPiPi00
Source: MEGA

In the aftermath of the scandal, Hammer was dropped by his agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) and his personal publicist. He also exited several projects — including Shotgun Wedding — but said he was not acknowledging the "bull***t" claims against him at the time.

As previously reported by OK!, Hammer is said to have checked into an in-patient facility in Florida for drug, alcohol and sex issues in May.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Local man charged with assaulting police after allegedly obstructing investigation

POCATELLO — A 35-year-old local man faces up to five years in prison for allegedly assaulting a police officer last month. Brandon James Renfro, of Pocatello, has been charged with one felony count of battery on a police officer for an incident that began to unfold around 11:09 p.m. on Nov. 21, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
POCATELLO, ID
progresstimes.net

Palmview police investigator charged with assault

Officers arrested an off-duty Palmview Police Department investigator Saturday on a misdemeanor assault charge. Daniel Camacho, 48, of Mission — an investigator with the Palmview Police Department — allegedly pushed a woman Saturday morning. The Mission Police Department charged Camacho with assault-family violence, a Class C misdemeanor. He...
PALMVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
OK! Magazine

Gloria Allred Claims Alec Baldwin 'Intentionally' Fired Deadly Shot On 'Rust' Set: He Played 'Russian Roulette With A Loaded Gun'

Rust script supervisor Mamie Mitchell has hired famed attorney Gloria Allred in a suit against the actor over the deadly shooting last month that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Article continues below advertisement. In court docs obtained by Daily Mail, the suit, filed on Wednesday, November 17, names multiple defendants associated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armie Hammer
Person
Gloria Allred
News 4 Buffalo

Hamburg man faces murder charges after assault in Blasdell

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man is facing murder charges for an incident outside of a tavern in Blasdell. The Erie County District Attorney said William Giambelluca beat up and robbed a 67-year-old man, John Rados, on Nov. 22. Giambelluca is accused of hitting Rados in the head at some point in the assault. […]
BLASDELL, NY
Recorder

Case for Gill man facing assault charges moved to Superior Court

GREENFIELD — The Gill man facing charges for allegedly shooting at another man and his girlfriend pleaded not guilty in Franklin County Superior Court on Tuesday after the case got transferred from Greenfield District Court due to its severity. Wesley Johnson, 65, of Main Road in Gill, was arraigned on...
GILL, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Alcohol And Sex#Tmz#Lapd#Social Network#Instagram#House Of Effie#Angelova
Fremont Tribune

Woman faces assault charge

At approximately 8 p.m., Nov. 26, Heather R. Pensick, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and child abuse following a disturbance complaint at a residence in the 800 block of north K Street, Fremont Police reported. She is accused of striking her partner with a frying...
FREMONT, NE
kanecountyconnects.com

Aurora Man Faces Attempted Murder Charge After Striking Victim With Hammer

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser has charged 22-year-old Johnathan T. McDonald with the offenses of:. Attempt first-degree murder, a Class X felony. Aggravated battery/great bodily harm, a Class 1 felony. Aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, two counts. Unlawful restraint, a Class 4 felony. Kane County prosecutors allege that...
KANE COUNTY, IL
whopam.com

Princeton man charged with assault after allegedly hitting victim with hammer

The Princeton Police Department has arrested a Princeton man for first-degree assault Thursday night after he allegedly struck a male victim with a hammer. According to a news release, officers responded to reports of an assault in the 1000 block of Dawson Road around 9:15 p.m. Investigation determined that 62-year old Ray Bozarth of Princeton allegedly hit the victim–32-year old Brett Whitney of Princeton–multiple times with a hammer, causing serious injuries.
PRINCETON, KY
Variety

Rape Case Against French Director Luc Besson Dismissed After Judicial Investigation

The rape claim against Luc Besson, the French director of “The Fifth Element” and “Lucy,” has been dismissed by a Paris judge following a lengthy judicial investigation. A source close to the public prosecutor’s office in Paris confirmed to Variety that the case, which stemmed from two police complaints filed in May and July 2018 by Dutch-Belgian actress Sand Van Roy accusing Besson of raping her, has been dismissed. The judicial investigation included hearings with witnesses, including Besson’s former wife, the actor-director Maïwenn, with whom he has a daughter, and his former partner Anne Parillaud, an actor with whom he has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
MarketRealist

Who Is Kyle Rittenhouse’s Father and Where Is He Now?

On Nov. 19, the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse’s future was announced. The court determined that he wasn't guilty on all charges, which led to his acquittal. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was facing a lengthy jail sentence among other penalties for killing two individuals and wounding another during a protest that took place last summer in Kenosha, Wisc.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Kyle Rittenhouse's Judge Refers To Black Juror From Previous Case As 'A Black, The Black, The Only Black'

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder is quickly becoming a household name for all the wrong reasons. In an unprecedented move during a trial that's already left a good majority of the invested public open-mouthed, the 75-year-old "old-school" judge allowed defendant Kyle Rittenhouse to choose which of the 18 panelists would make up the anonymous 12-member jury during deliberations.
POLITICS
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy