Armie Hammer Is Unlikely To Face Charges In Sexual Assault Case After Authorities Conclude Investigation, Sources Claim

Authorities have reportedly concluded their investigation into the rape allegations against Armie Hammer.

According to TMZ, LAPD is forwarding the case to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office after first launching their investigation earlier this year.

However, sources told the publication it is unlikely that charges will be filed against the actor because the case isn't strong enough. The D.A.'s office will have the final say on the matter, it was reported.

In March, a woman named Effie Angelova accused Hammer of sexual assault during a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred. She alleged the 35-year-old, "violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly slammed my head against a wall, bruising my face," in 2017.

She said at the time that she met the Call Me By Your Name actor on Facebook when she was 20 years old and "fell in love with him instantly."

The Social Network actor's attorney Andrew Brettler refuted the allegations. "Effie’s own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations," he said in a statement. "As recently as July 18, 2020, [she] sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her."

Several women made allegations against Hammer after an Instagram account, called House of Effie, released unverified NSFW DMs allegedly sent by the actor in January. Angelova is believed to have been behind the account.

In the aftermath of the scandal, Hammer was dropped by his agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) and his personal publicist. He also exited several projects — including Shotgun Wedding — but said he was not acknowledging the "bull***t" claims against him at the time.

As previously reported by OK!, Hammer is said to have checked into an in-patient facility in Florida for drug, alcohol and sex issues in May.