An ‘Alt-Jihad’ Is Rising On Social Media

Technology has given people more ways to connect, but it has also given them more opportunities to lie with impunity. You might text your friend a white lie to get out of going to dinner, exaggerate your height on a dating profile to appear more attractive or invent an excuse to your boss over email to save face. Social psychologists and communication scholars have long wondered not just who lies the most, but where people tend to lie the most – that is, in person or through some other communication medium.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO