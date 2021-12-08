ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An ‘Alt-Jihad’ Is Rising On Social Media

By Moustafa Ayad
Wired
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlike their predecessors, the post-September 11 generation of young internet jihadists is no longer simply defined by their ideological affinities. This is a generation that was born into a global war on terror, came of age during the rise of the Islamic State, and witnessed the Taliban taking back control of...

The Atlantic

A Better Conversation Than Social Media

Sign up for Conor’s newsletter here. I once hoped that Facebook and Twitter would enable better conversations among strangers trying to think through our complicated world together. And I’ve learned a lot and interacted with wonderful people on social media. But many of the most thoughtful people I know no longer engage there. It is too hostile, too time-consuming, and too influenced by outrage and bad actors.
INTERNET
wpguynews.com

Social Media Demographics for Marketers in 2022

I get it, fellow marketers —sometimes, you just need the numbers. The new year means a lot of things: new life changes, new opportunities, chances to change lives, and, for marketers, new campaigns to plan. The juggernaut known as social media only gets bigger with every new year, and because...
INTERNET
KSDK

How to handle complaints through social media

ST. LOUIS — If you use social media to lodge complaints, you’re not alone. Almost every company big and small is on social media. If you’ve got a beef, why not use those channels to help resolve the problem?. Consumer Reports says it’s a good idea, with this caveat: Use...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
flathatnews.com

Social media explained by a digital native

Enya Xiang ’25 is a history major in the William & Mary/St Andrews Joint Degree Programme. She is from outside Philadelphia and writes for the opinion section. Outside of The Flat Hat, she is part of William & Mary’s Innocence Project Club and enjoys kayaking and writing limericks. Email Enya at exiang@email.wm.edu.
INTERNET
Literary Hub

Roisin Kiberd on the Solipsism of Social Media

Roisin Kiberd is the guest. Her new book, The Disconnect: A Personal Journey Through the Internet, is out now from Serpent’s Tail. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts!. From the episode:. Roisin Kiberd: The view that Facebook affords its users in particular, it’s so inherently...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
milwaukeeindependent.com

The link between deception and technology: Why people are lying more since the rise of social media

Technology has given people more ways to connect, but it has also given them more opportunities to lie with impunity. You might text your friend a white lie to get out of going to dinner, exaggerate your height on a dating profile to appear more attractive or invent an excuse to your boss over email to save face. Social psychologists and communication scholars have long wondered not just who lies the most, but where people tend to lie the most – that is, in person or through some other communication medium.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Turkey's Erdogan says social media a 'threat to democracy'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described social media Saturday as one of the main threats to democracy.Erdogan's government plans to pursue legislation to criminalize spreading fake news and disinformation online, but critics say the proposed changes would tighten restrictions on free speech.“Social media, which was described as a symbol of freedom when it first appeared, has turned into one of the main sources of threat to today’s democracy,” Erdogan said in a video message to a government-organized communications conference in Istanbul He added: “We try to protect our people, especially the vulnerable sections of our society, against lies and...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Nobel winner Ressa says social media firms fuelling 'toxic sludge'

Accepting her Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, Philippine journalist Maria Ressa launched a vitriolic attack against US tech giants, accusing them of fuelling a flood of "toxic sludge" on social media. The Oslo ceremony also saw the head of the World Food Programme, the 2020 Peace Prize laureate, give his Nobel lecture.
BUSINESS
The Independent

US commander: Al-Qaida numbers in Afghanistan up 'slightly'

The al-Qaida extremist group has grown slightly inside Afghanistan since U.S. forces left in late August, and the country's new Taliban leaders are divided over whether to fulfill their 2020 pledge to break ties with the group, the top U.S. commander in the region said Thursday.Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie head of U.S. Central Command, said in an interview with The Associated Press that the departure of U.S. military and intelligence assets from Afghanistan has made it much harder to track al-Qaida and other extremist groups inside Afghanistan.“We’re probably at about 1 or 2% of the capabilities we...
MILITARY
The Independent

The AP Interview: General says US troops to remain in Iraq

The top U.S. commander for the Middle East said Thursday that the United States will keep the current 2,500 troops in Iraq for the foreseeable future, and he warned that he expects increasing attacks on U.S. and Iraqi personnel by Iranian-backed militias determined to get American forces out.Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie said in an interview with The Associated Press at the Pentagon that despite the shift by U.S. forces to a non-combat role in Iraq, they will still provide air support and other military aid for Iraq’s fight against the Islamic State Noting that Iranian-backed militias want all Western...
MILITARY
Wired

Facebook Says Its New AI Can Identify More Problems Faster

Meta Platforms, Facebook’s owner, now says it has deployed a new artificial intelligence moderation system for some tasks that can be adapted to new enforcement jobs more quickly than its predecessors because it requires much less training data. The company says the system, called Few-Shot Learner, works in more than 100 languages and can operate on images as well as text.
INTERNET
In Homeland Security

The Cleric of Jihadism: Abdallah Azzam and Global Jihad

The story of global jihadism has many characters. Some of these characters are quite well-known and receive significant scholarly attention. One such character is Osama bin Laden, the leader of al-Qaeda and the orchestrator of the 9/11 attacks. Another is Sayyid Qutb, the radical Egyptian leader of the Muslim Brotherhood who laid the groundwork for the use of violence by Islamists.
RELIGION
The Independent

Saudi activist sues 3 former U.S. officials over hacking

Loujain al-Hathloul a prominent Saudi political activist who pushed to end a ban on women driving in her country, is suing three former U.S. intelligence and military officials she says helped hack her cellphone so a foreign government could spy on her before she was imprisoned and tortured.The nonprofit Electronic Frontier Foundation announced Thursday that it had filed a lawsuit in U.S. federal court on al-Hathloul's behalf against former U.S. officials Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and Daniel Gericke, as well as a cybersecurity company called DarkMatter that has contracted with the United Arab Emirates. In the lawsuit, al-Hathloul...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Bangladesh protests US sanctions of its security chiefs

Bangladesh on Saturday called in the US ambassador to protest sanctions by Washington against its top security officers after seven people including the country's national police chief were accused by the Biden administration of human rights abuses. Washington imposed sanctions against the Rapid Action Battalion, which is accused of involvement in hundreds of disappearances and nearly 600 extrajudicial killings since 2018. Seven current or former officials of the Rapid Action Battalion were also sanctioned. They include Benazir Ahmed, previously the RAB chief and currently the national head of the South Asian country's more than 200,000-strong police force. "We are determined to put human rights at the centre of our foreign policy, and we reaffirm this commitment by using appropriate tools and authorities to draw attention to and promote accountability for human rights violations and abuses," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
PROTESTS

