ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Work from home to stop spread, says scientist honoured with OBE for Covid work

By Aine Fo
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EzrWf_0dHEPPan00

A scientist honoured for his work during the pandemic said working from home is “an obvious way” to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant, as he questioned the isolation rules for contacts of positive cases.

Professor Tim Spector told of his concerns that the requirement for people who are close contacts of people with the new variant to quarantine could be “counter-productive” and put people off getting tested.

The professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London (KCL) has become a well-known name and face during the course of the past two years, leading the Covid Symptom Study (CSS) app with health-science company Zoe, which sees users provide health data to help researchers and the NHS better understand coronavirus.

He was made an OBE at Windsor Castle on Wednesday for services to the Covid-19 response.

The scale and speed of it amazed us all really, it captured the mood of the moment I think very much, thinking back to March 2020

Prof Tim Spector on the success of the Zoe Covid app

He said isolation requirements, which were reintroduced even for the double-jabbed last month due to the emergence of Omicron, could “devastate” professions including the NHS, teaching and care homes.

Asked about the possibility of tighter measures being brought by the Government, Prof Spector said: “I’m not sure the 10-day quarantine is a useful measure and I think it will put people off getting tested, perhaps something a bit counter-productive.

“It sort of penalises those people, and often it will be after they’ve already spread it and if it carries on it will devastate the health service and other workers. So I think that needs to be revised.

Working from home is an obvious way to reduce mobility and reduce the speed at which this (variant spread) happens.”

He said track and trace “has never been shown to work in this country effectively and it’s even less likely to work with Omicron given how transmissible it is”.

Due to the suspected speed of transmission of the new variant, he said that by the time people have received their test results and been contacted by NHS Test and Trace “they’ll have already spread it – so all you’re doing is causing economic chaos really”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11raT9_0dHEPPan00

Prof Spector said he had not seen the footage apparently showing aides joking about a Christmas party at Downing Street last year, but that any breaches of rules by public figures is “disappointing”.

He said: “It’s the past, I’ve made enough comments on the Government in the past.”

Asked if it was disappointing, he added: “Any breaches by public figures and Government is disappointing, but I think we’ve got to look now and lead by example now.”

He said Christmas parties for both KCL and Zoe have been cancelled this year, describing that as a “real sacrifice for many people”.

He added: “I think that’s the sort of example that we need to be leading by, how we can just slightly reduce all our risk a bit so we can get through the Christmas period really without major disasters to the health system.”

He said he wasn’t calling for a widespread ban on festive parties, but advised people to “do it in smaller groups, do it outside”.

His app was set up within just five days in March last year, and the scientist paid tribute to the team effort behind it.

Prof Spector said: “The scale and speed of it amazed us all really, it captured the mood of the moment I think very much, thinking back to March 2020.

“It was a great thing to be part of. It may have been my idea, but there was a huge technical team behind it – both my colleagues at King’s and also the team at Zoe that got it together in five days to make it happen.

“That was the amazing bit, that we all worked together as a team because no one individual could do these things.”

He described receiving his honour from the Prince of Wales as a “great historical event”.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

‘Frankenstein’ Omicron variant could spark Covid ‘pandemic 2.0’ if world stays in denial, warns top scientist

THE "FRANKENSTEIN" Omicron variant could spark a Covid "pandemic 2.0" if the world stays in denial, a top US scientist has warned. Attitudes towards the virus have become too “blasé and laid back”, which is seen as a danger point, given initial reports of the new variant’s greater transmissibility, says Dr Eric Feigl-Ding, a senior fellow with the Federation of American Scientists.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Work from home again: UK tightens rules amid omicron spread

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tighter restrictions Wednesday to stem the spread of the omicron variant, urging people in England to again work from home and mandating COVID-19 passes for entrance into nightclubs and large events. Johnson said it was time to impose stricter measures to prevent a spike of hospitalizations and deaths as the new coronavirus variant spreads rapidly in the community. “It has become increasingly clear that omicron is growing much faster than the previous delta variant and is spreading rapidly all around the world,” he said in a press conference. “Most worryingly, there is evidence...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Help me dad’: Last words of a vulnerable man failed by all systems

Clive Treacey, who had epilepsy and learning disabilities, died on 31 January 2017 after 10 years of being “incarcerated” within hospitals, a major NHS review has found.His family described how he was “kind, forgiving and oozed humanity.”They said he loved to write letters “never once forgetting a birthday,” and would always tell people how proud he was of his family.Mr Treacey had dreams of one day living in a little home close to his family. But he died at the age of 47 at an inpatient unit, after a decade of poor care.An independent review, commissioned by the NHS,...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe
The Independent

Sturgeon warns of ‘tsunami of infections’ from omicron and says ‘new Covid wave may be starting’

Scotland could see a “tsunami of infections” from the new Omicron variant, Nicola Sturgeon has said after it recorded 19 coronavirus-linked deaths and 5,018 cases in 24 hours.The First Minister told a coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh the Covid-19 death toll in Scotland under the daily measure — of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days — now stands at 9,707. An evidence paper published by the Scottish government on Friday says the rate at which cases of the new variant double is between 2.16 days and 2.66 days.As of Thursday, 13.3% of all...
WORLD
The Independent

Omicron could still be devastating even with milder symptoms, scientist warns

The new Omicron variant of coronavirus appears to be causing “milder” cold-like symptoms, but the reported higher rate of transmission could still have “devastating” consequences, a top scientist has warned. According to the Zoe Covid Study incidence figures, there are currently 83,658 new daily symptomatic cases...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work From Home#Obe#Covid#Working From Home#Omicron#King S College London#Kcl#The Covid Symptom Study#Css#Nhs#Government
NBC News

Scientists work to trace Covid omicron variant origin as global cases rise

Scientists around the world are working to determine the origin of the Covid-19 omicron variant as growing evidence suggests it could have been in other parts of the world before it was detected in southern Africa. NBC News’ Matt Bradley breaks down how countries around the world are aiming to trace and control the variant as reported cases continue to rise. Dec. 1, 2021.
SCIENCE
Sunderland Echo

SHARON HODGSON: We must work internationally to stop the spread of Covid-19

I would like to take the time to express my thanks for the hard work and dedication of our country’s NHS staff, like those working hard at the Nightingale vaccination hub, and the wider scientific community for the vaccination efforts that are saving lives this winter. It is because of these heroes that life has been allowed to return to some sense of normality.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Voices: Charging travellers for PCR tests is wrong – it goes against everything a free healthcare system stands for

Like a number of people, I was stuck overseas last weekend when new government regulations were introduced about extra PCR tests for travellers. Thousands of people were affected; some lost their transport connections, had plans ruined and had to scrabble around for expensive last-minute Covid tests.With concerns over the omicron variant, PCR tests are a good idea. But now multiple tests are required for British citizens who go overseas, totalling around £200 per passenger to France or Spain, for instance, where a pre-travel PCR is also required. Yet again, the travel industry is penalised when other industries continue with business...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid UK news – live: Omicron cases now in hospital as booster rollout a ‘race’ against new variant

People aged 30 and over will be able to book their Covid-19 booster jabs from Monday (13 December) onwards, with Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi referring to the booster roll-out as a “race” against the new omicron variant.Experts are also warning that the new wave of coronavirus infections could be worse than last winter if no additional restrictions are introduced.Scientists from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, who also sit on the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling or the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) used experimental data to look at how omicron could behave in early...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: Towns that treat disabled people like trash shouldn’t be honoured with city status

Get you Marazion! The Cornish town, population 1,440, has put in a quixotic bid to become Britain’s smallest city. The honour is up for grabs, you see, as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, and the publicity generated has likely delivered a much needed shot in the arm to the local tourist trade.In truth, it is unlikely to spirit the title away from St Davids in Pembrokeshire, Wales, which has around 1,600 residents and city status. Marazion faces stiff competition in England from the likes of Bournemouth, Reading, Colchester and Middlesborough, which have been campaigning hard.But you wouldn’t rule...
U.K.
World Economic Forum

Is working from home harming women’s careers?

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. As a result of working from home, 51% of women are less optimistic about their career prospects than they were pre-pandemic, according to a survey. Difficulties accessing childcare and COVID-19 disruptions...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
WEKU

First they found a dead king's body. Now they've uncovered an ancient mosaic

The hits just keep coming for an elite team of British archaeologists. First they unearthed the remains of King Richard III. The body of the last English king killed in battle — in 1485 — was found underneath a parking lot by members of the University of Leicester Archaeological Services in 2012, more than 500 years later. (As it happens, you can hear their enthusiastic accounting of the discovery on a 12-part podcast series.)
SCIENCE
The Independent

The Independent

375K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy