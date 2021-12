The stock price of Creative Learning Corporation (OTC: CLCN) increased by over 28% this past week. This is why it happened. The stock price of Creative Learning Corporation (OTC: CLCN) increased by over 28% this past week. Investors responded positively to Creative Learning Corporation, DriveItAway (DIA), and the existing shareholders of DIA executed an Agreement and Plan of Share Exchange (the Share Exchange Agreement), under which Creative Learning Corporation would acquire all of the issued and outstanding common stock of DIA by issuing one share of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (the Series A Preferred) of the Creative Learning Corporation for each outstanding share of DIA common stock (the Share Exchange).

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO