(Paid Content) ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jonas Tester (Wauseon)

Six passengers, including TV host Michael Strahan and Laura Shepard Churchley, the daughter of legendary astronaut Alan Shepard, launched aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft for a 10-minute ride to space and back on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Watch how the mission unfolded.
(CNN) — Chief Justice John Roberts wrote a razor-sharp opinion Friday emphasizing that Texas' abortion law defies Supreme Court precedent and should expose the many state officials who play a key role in the "scheme" to federal lawsuit. But the chief failed to win a crucial fifth vote for...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Nesmith, the singer-songwriter, author, actor-director and entrepreneur who will likely be best remembered as the wool-hatted, guitar-strumming member of the made-for-television rock band The Monkees, has died at 78. Nesmith, who had undergone quadruple bypass surgery in 2018, died of natural causes at his...
(CNN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed his "outrage" Saturday at a Supreme Court decision to allow the Texas six-week abortion ban to remain in effect and said he would use similar legal tactics to tackle gun control in his state. "I am outraged by yesterday's US Supreme Court...
(CNN) — Rescuers are rushing to search for survivors trapped in the rubble after severe weather and tornadoes ripped through several states, tearing apart homes and businesses, downing power lines, and killing dozens of people. More than 80 people are feared dead following reports of tornadoes late Friday and...
A Canadian citizen accused of being the English-speaking narrator on multiple recruitment videos for the Islamic State (ISIS) pleaded guilty to aiding the terrorist organization on Friday. Saudi-born Canadian citizen Mohammed Khalifa, 38, pleaded guilty to conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, resulting in death,...
President Biden joked that he doesn’t follow his approval ratings "anymore" Friday night during his first late-night TV appearance since taking office. "Well, not anymore," Biden quipped during the remote interview from the White House after "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon asked him how much he pays attention to fluctuating poll numbers.
At least two people died and many are feared trapped after a "very severe weather event" destroyed part of an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Illinois, on Friday evening, the town's police chief said. “A good portion of the southern point of the building was destroyed," Chief Mike Fillback told...
Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
