Japanese billionaire and producer blast off on 12-day mission to International Space Station (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that they were the first self-paying space tourists since 2009.)

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Japanese billionaire and producer blast off on 12-day mission...

Japanese space tourists blast off in Russian spacecraft

Two Japanese space tourists and a Russian cosmonaut have embarked on a trip to the International Space Station (ISS), where they are set to conduct a series of medical experiments during their nearly two-week stay in orbit. The pair - billionaire businessman Yusaku Maezawa and video producer Yozo Hirano -...
Japanese Space Tourists Reach Space Station

Two Space Adventures private spaceflight clients reached the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a Russian Soyuz capsule early Dec. 8, just over six hours after launching atop a three-stage Soyuz-2.1a rocket from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The Soyuz MS-20 carrying Yusaku Maezawa, CEO of...
NASA's newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA's newest X-ray observatory rocketed into orbit Thursday to shed light on exploded stars, black holes and other violent high-energy events unfolding in the universe.SpaceX launched the spacecraft on its $188 million mission from Kennedy Space Center It's called IXPE, short for Imaging X-ray Polarization Explorer. Scientists said the observatory — actually three telescopes in one — will unveil the most dramatic and extreme parts of the universe as never before."IXPE is going to open a new window on the X-ray sky," Brian Ramsey, NASA's deputy principal scientist, said this week.Operations should begin next month. NASA is partnering with the Italian Space Agency on the project.
American Airlines forced to axe flight routes in 2022 due to lack of planes

American Airlines has had to axe a number of international flight routes from its 2022 schedule due to a lack of planes.Hong Kong services won't resume next year, while the carrier is also dropping all flights to Edinburgh, Scotland and Shannon, Ireland.Flights to Dubrovnik, Croatia, and Prague, Czech Republic are also getting the chop.The number of services to Shanghai and Beijing in China and Sydney, Australia are all being severely reduced; the launch of a proposed Seattle-Bangalore route has been pushed back.AA has blamed its failure to operate a full schedule on planemaker Boeing and aircraft delivery delays.
Strahan flies to space with astronaut's daughter: 'Wow!'

Football star and TV celebrity Michael Strahan caught a ride to space with Jeff Bezos' rocket-launching company Saturday, sharing the trip with the daughter of America's first astronaut. "TOUCHDOWN has a new meaning now!!!" he tweeted after landing. Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket blasted off from West Texas,...
