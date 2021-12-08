ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Kim Potter trial: Who is the former Minnesota officer and why did she shoot Daunte Wright?

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YpAUe_0dHEOWRz00

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter ’s trial for shooting dead Daunte Wright will kick off with opening arguments on Wednesday, 8 December.

Ms Potter, 49, a former Brooklyn Center Police Department officer faces charges of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter for shooting Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, at a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb in April 2021.

The mostly-white jury will be presented with starkly different views Ms Potter, with the defence claiming that she made an innocent mistake by pulling her handgun instead of her Taser and the prosecution portraying her as a veteran cop who had gone through extensive training that warned of such a mix-up.

According to the complaint lodged in the case on 11 April, Ms Potter and another officer she was training stopped Wright’s car at a traffic signal because it had an expired registration tag, and an air freshener was hanging from the rearview mirror .

Once he was pulled over, Ms Potter determined that Wright had an outstanding warrant against him on a gross misdemeanour charge, and tried to arrest him along with two other officers.

As Wright attempted to drive away, Ms Potter can be heard on body camera video saying “taser, taser taser” before firing, followed by: “I grabbed the wrong [expletive] gun.”

The video also showed her holding her handgun for about five seconds before firing .

Ms Potter resigned two days later in “the best interest of the community”.

Follow the latest updates in the Kim Potter trial

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cvxjG_0dHEOWRz00

The incident sparked widespread protests in the Minneapolis area, where tensions were already high as another white police officer, Derek Chauvin , was at the time facing trial for the murder of George Floyd , a Black man.

During jury selection last week, attorneys went through potential jurors looking at their attitudes toward Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests and policing just as in Chauvin’s trial through questionnaires filled out by them.

Around 200 potential jurors responded to questionnaires similar to the ones given out during Chauvin’s trial. In the questionnaire, jurors were asked to provide information on what they already know about the case and whether they have positive or negative impressions about Ms Potter and Wright.

They were also asked whether they participated in protests following Wright’s death, if they carried any signs in these protests and what these signs said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KHVHA_0dHEOWRz00

Potential jury members were also asked whether anyone they know had been injured or if their property was damaged due to BLM protests.

Questions also revolved around policing, whether they have a positive or negative view about policing and whether they believed that the police should be defunded.

Under Minnesota’s sentencing guidelines, first-degree manslaughter calls for a sentence of just over seven years and four years for second-degree.

But prosecutors have said they’ll seek a longer sentence. Wright is being represented by civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, who also represented George Floyd’s family.

Additional reporting by agencies

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Independent

Kim Potter trial – live: Officer to give ‘wrong gun’ defence in Daunte Wright killing

Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, 49, will appear in court on Wednesday as opening arguments are made in her trial for the death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was killed during a traffic stop in April in the city of Brooklyn Center.Ms Potter will reportedly say that she grabbed the wrong weapon when she shot Mr Wright, believing a firearm was a taser. She could be heard shouting in a video of the encounter, “Taser! Taser! Taser!” and then: “Holy s***, I just shot him”.Prosecutors allege that Ms Potter “consciously and intentionally acted in choosing to use...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Kim Potter and Derek Chauvin: Parallel trials of police officers in deaths of Daunte Wright and George Floyd

As the long-anticipated trial of Kim Potter got underway on Wednesday, comparisons were instantly drawn with the murder trial of Derek Chauvin just eight months earlier.In both cases, veteran white police officers killed Black men during deadly arrests in Minneapolis, Minnesota, sparking protests calling for racial justice and an end to police brutality against Black people.Ms Potter is charged with first degree and second degree manslaughter after she shot dead Daunte Wright back in April when she pulled him over for a traffic stop.The Brooklyn Center police officer of 26 years appeared to mistakenly pull her firearm instead of her...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
fox40jackson.com

Kim Potter trial: BLM protester charged with intimidating judge in Daunte Wright shooting remains in Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Black Lives Matter protester charged with intimidating the judge presiding over the case for Kim Potter likely won’t be extradited to Minnesota until after the ex-police officer’s trial over the shooting of Daunte Wright concludes. Cortez Rice, 32, of Minneapolis, is charged with felony harassment with...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Ben Crump
CBS Minnesota

Alexia Cutbank, Mia Sumner Charged In Connection To 2019 Murder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two women have been arrested and charged in connection to a 2019 murder and assault on the Red Lake Indian Reservation, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday. According to the justice department, 20-year-old Alexia Cutbank and 20-year-old Mia Sumner were charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. The two allegedly murdered victim “D.A.J” and shot and injured victim “T.B.S” on August 12, 2019. They were aided and abetted by others, the Department of Justice says. Cutbank and Sumner made their initial court appearance on Friday and are in jail until next week, when a formal detention hearing is scheduled.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: 19+ Inches Of Snowfall Reported In Twin Cities Edina PD Offers $5K Reward For Information About 4 Teenage Suspects In Attempted Lunds And Byerlys Carjacking Trapped Loon In Icy Minnesota Lake Captures Worldwide Attention Kim Potter Trial: Former Officer's Supervisor Testifies She Was Justified Using Deadly Force
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
rocketcitynow.com

Kim Potter Trial: Daunte Wright's girlfriend recalls fatal shooting; judge denies defense's motion for mistrial

MINNEAPOLIS — North Memorial Ambulance supervisor Mike Morelock and paramedic Dustin Johnson detail Daunte Wright's condition as they attempted life-saving measures. Three police officers, two from Brooklyn Center and one from Champlin, describe hectic scene on arrival. Wright's girlfriend Alayna Albrecht-Payton describes fatal police encounter. State called Daunte Wright's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Minneapolis Police#Murder#Blm
CBS Denver

Tameka Dudley, Joshua Hamm Plead Guilty In Shooting Death Of Mark Outman In Monaco Street Robbery Attempt

DENVER (CBS4) – Tameka Dudley and Joshua Hamm pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the shooting death of Mark Outman nearly one year ago. Outman, 64, was shot and killed during a home burglary on Dec. 28, 2020. (credit: CBS) Dudley, 45, and Hamm, 39, both pleaded guilty in Outman’s death. As part of the plea agreement, two cases were dismissed. Dudley also pleaded guilty to burglary in a third case and stipulated to a 12-year prison sentence. For Outman’s death in the 900 block of Monaco Street, Dudley was sentenced to 48 years in the Department of Corrections. The two sentences will run concurrently. Tameka Dudley (credit: CBS) Hamm is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 14, 2022. Joshua Hamm (credit: Denver Police Department) On the day that Outman was killed, the suspects posed as utility workers and wore reflective vests and hard hats in their robbery attempt. Another victim, a woman, was also shot at the home and critically injured. (credit: CBS) A third suspect, Larry Hamm, 47, was shot and killed by Denver police officers. Those officers were cleared of any wrongdoing by Denver District Attorney Beth McCann.
DENVER, CO
CBS DFW

Texas Man Christopher Stephen Brown Charged For Threatening Rabbis, Girlfriend Rebekah Jones Also Arrested

AMARILLO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Christopher Stephen Brown of Amarillo was federally charged after he threatened to execute three prominent Jewish rabbis, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. “Mr. Brown’s anti-Semitic statements were both disgusting and unlawful. The First Amendment may guarantee the right to make hateful remarks, but it does not allow for specific threats of violence against individuals. The circumstances of the defendant’s arrest only reinforce our belief that Mr. Brown poses a serious threat to the community,” said U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham. “We are committed to protecting all of our citizens – especially...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

The Independent

375K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy