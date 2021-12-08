ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Lexaria Bioscience Stock (LEXX): Why The Price Surged Today

pulse2.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX) increased by over 20% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX) increased by over 20% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Lexaria Bioscience issuing follow-up results from the human clinical study HYPER-H21-2...

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

Related
pulse2.com

JPMorgan Chase Stock (JPM): $210 Price Target From UBS

The shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) have received a price target of $210 from UBS. These are the details. The shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) have received a price target of $210 from UBS. And UBS analyst Erika Najarian initiated coverage of JPMorgan with a “Buy” rating.
ANN ARBOR, MI
pulse2.com

Creative Learning Stock (CLCN): Why The Price Surged This Week

The stock price of Creative Learning Corporation (OTC: CLCN) increased by over 28% this past week. This is why it happened. The stock price of Creative Learning Corporation (OTC: CLCN) increased by over 28% this past week. Investors responded positively to Creative Learning Corporation, DriveItAway (DIA), and the existing shareholders of DIA executed an Agreement and Plan of Share Exchange (the Share Exchange Agreement), under which Creative Learning Corporation would acquire all of the issued and outstanding common stock of DIA by issuing one share of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (the Series A Preferred) of the Creative Learning Corporation for each outstanding share of DIA common stock (the Share Exchange).
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Saia Stock (SAIA): $400 Price Target From Susquehanna

The shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA) have received a $400 price target from Susquehanna. These are the details. The shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA) have received a $400 price target from Susquehanna. And Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors initiated coverage of Saia with a “Positive” rating. Majors...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lexx#Stock Price#Coronary Heart Disease#Diabetes Mellitus#Lexaria Bioscience Stock#Pwv
pulse2.com

Yum! Brands Stock (YUM): $151 Price Target From Atlantic Equities

The shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) have received a $151 price target from Atlantic Equities. This is why it happened. The shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) have received a $151 price target from Atlantic Equities. And Atlantic Equities analyst Edward Lewis upgraded Yum! Brands to an “Overweight” rating from “Neutral.”
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock (RETA): $68 Price Target From Cantor Fitzgerald

The shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RETA) have received a $68 price target from Cantor Fitzgerald. These are the details. The shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RETA) have received a $68 price target from Cantor Fitzgerald. And Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan reduced the price target from $112 while keeping an “Overweight” rating on the shares.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pulse2.com

SunPower Stock (SPWR): $27 Price Target From JPMorgan

The shares of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) have received a $27 price target from JPMorgan. These are the details. The shares of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) have received a $27 price target from JPMorgan. And JPMorgan analyst Mark Strouse downgraded SunPower to an “Underweight” rating from a “Neutral” rating.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Occidental Petroleum Stock (OXY): $39 Price Target From JPMorgan

The shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) have received a price target of $39 from JPMorgan. These are the details. The shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) have received a price target of $39 from JPMorgan. And JPMorgan analyst Phil Gresh upgraded Occidental Petroleum to a “Neutral” rating from an “Underweight” Rating while increasing the price target from $37.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
pulse2.com

Oracle Stock (ORCL): $120 Price Target From Deutsche Bank

The shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) have received a price target of $120 from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) have received a price target of $120 from Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick upgraded Oracle to a “Buy” rating from a “Hold” rating while increasing the price target from $110.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Tesla Stock (TSLA): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell over 1.2% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell over 1.2% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to Tesla CEO Elon Musk selling the company stock. According to an SEC filing from...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Lucid Group Stock (LCID): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) fell by 18.34% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) fell by 18.34% today. Investors are responding negatively to Lucid Group announcing its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $1.75 billion aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the notes) in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act).
STOCKS
pulse2.com

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Stock (HTGM): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) increased by over 20% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) – a life science company advancing precision medicine through its innovative transcriptome-wide profiling technology – increased by over 20% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to HTG Molecular Diagnostics announcing that it has exceeded $1 million of revenue recognized from sales of its HTG Transcriptome Panel (HTP) as of November 30, 2021. And HTP was launched with commercial availability in the United States and Europe in early August 2021.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

ReShape Lifesciences Stock (RSLS): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of ReShape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: RSLS) increased by over 19% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of ReShape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: RSLS) increased by over 19% pre-market today. Investors appear to be responding to the company announcing it will be participating in an upcoming event. While this is not a major catalyst for the company, it brought attention to the company from investors who are active on social media platforms like Discord, Twitter, Facebook, etc.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Heron Therapeutics Stock (HRTX): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) increased by over 12% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) – a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs – increased by over 12% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Heron Therapeutics announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for ZYNRELEF (bupivacaine and meloxicam) extended-release solution to significantly expand the indication. And ZYNRELEF is now indicated in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours after foot and ankle, small-to-medium open abdominal, and lower extremity total joint arthroplasty surgical procedures.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

IBEX Stock (IBEX): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of IBEX Ltd (NASDAQ: IBEX) increased by over 11% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of IBEX Ltd (NASDAQ: IBEX) increased by over 11% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to IBEX Limited announcing that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase of up to US$20 million of the company’s common stock.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Couchbase Stock (BASE): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ: BASE) fell by over 5% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ: BASE) fell by over 5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s financial results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2021.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Ocugen Stock (OCGN): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell by 6.3% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell by 6.3% today. There were a couple of events that caused the stock price to go up initially and then fall again. Stock Price...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

NextNav Stock (NN): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of NextNav (Nasdaq: NN) increased by over 4% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of NextNav (Nasdaq: NN) – a leader in next generation GPS – increased by over 4% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to NextNav announcing a partnership with Bosch Sensortec — the leading provider in sensing solutions for consumer electronics — to enable more precise vertical location in barometric pressure sensors. And Bosch Sensortec’s barometric pressure sensors will undergo rigorous testing through the NextNav Certified program to certify their accuracy and performance meet stringent standards across a variety of use cases. Through this partnership, Bosch Sensortec will validate the accuracy of measurements and provide robust performance assurance for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) utilizing its sensors in mass-market products including mobile phones, tablets, and wearables.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

RingCentral Stock (RNG): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) fell by 13.19% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) fell by 13.19% today. Investors are responding negatively to executive changes at the company. The company announced that Anand Eswaran is stepping down from his...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy