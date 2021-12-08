Lexaria Bioscience Stock (LEXX): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) increased by over 12% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) – a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs – increased by over 12% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Heron Therapeutics announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for ZYNRELEF (bupivacaine and meloxicam) extended-release solution to significantly expand the indication. And ZYNRELEF is now indicated in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours after foot and ankle, small-to-medium open abdominal, and lower extremity total joint arthroplasty surgical procedures.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO