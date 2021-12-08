Two Sushi Chefs Discuss the Preparation of Omakase

Sushi fans are already excited that the Mins group is in the midst of unfurling an ambitious triple-restaurant concept in the Tenderloin. The first restaurant, Sushi Sato (1122 Post), opened with snacky tastings and whiskey cocktails in November. Now it’s time for round two: Sato Omakase (1113 Polk), which opens today, December 3, is an intimate omakase counter in a connected but private space, with only 10 coveted seats at the bar. And at least for now, those lucky diners will be face to face with the head chef himself. Restaurateur Min Choe is personally back behind the bar, which the business has pulled him away from for about the past five years. “If I had a choice, I would always be behind the bar,” Choe says. “I’m always an omakase chef.”

RESTAURANTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO