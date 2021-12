The stock price of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) increased by 6.98% this past week. This is why it happened. The stock price of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) increased by 6.98% this past week. Investors are responding positively to Hormel Foods reporting the results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. The fourth quarter and full year of 2021 contain an extra week as compared to the prior year. And all comparisons are to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 unless otherwise noted.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO