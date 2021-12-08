BioNTech Stock (BNTX): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) increased by over 8% this week. This is why it happened. The stock price of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) increased by over 8% this week. Investors are responding positively to Jaguar Health announcing it is hosting a closed satellite event on December 9, 2021, at SABCS in San Antonio, Texas. The evening includes a discussion with leading oncologists on the debilitating effects of diarrhea experienced as a result of cancer and/or cancer therapy. This event will also include a presentation by Darlene Horton, MD, Napo Pharmaceuticals Chief Medical Officer, on the company’s ongoing OnTarget Pivotal Phase 3 trial.
