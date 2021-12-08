ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BioNTech Stock (BNTX): Why The Price Increased Today

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) increased by over 4% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) increased by over 4% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to a...

Goldman Sachs Stock (GS): $479 Price Target From Morgan Stanley

The shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) have received a $479 price target from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) have received a $479 price target from Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck upgraded Goldman Sachs to an “Equal-Weight” rating from an “Underweight” rating with a $479 price target.
Meta Platforms/Facebook Stock (FB): $300 Price Target From HSBC

The shares of Meta Platforms/Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) have received a price target of $300 from HSBC. These are the details. The shares of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) have received a price target of $300 from HSBC. And HSBC analyst Nicolas Cote-Colisson upgraded Meta to a “Hold” rating from a “Reduce” rating.
Netflix Stock (NFLX): $750 Price Target From JPMorgan

The shares of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) have received a $750 price target from JPMorgan. These are the details. The shares of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) have received a $750 price target from JPMorgan. And JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth reiterated an “Overweight” rating on the company shares. Anmuth...
Broadcom Stock (AVGO): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) increased by over 7% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) increased by over 7% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results. These are...
Saia Stock (SAIA): $400 Price Target From Susquehanna

The shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA) have received a $400 price target from Susquehanna. These are the details. The shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA) have received a $400 price target from Susquehanna. And Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors initiated coverage of Saia with a “Positive” rating. Majors...
Twilio Stock (TWLO): $375 Price Target From Barclays

The shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) have received a $375 price target from Barclays. These are the details. The shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) have received a $375 price target from Barclays. And Barclays analyst Ryan MacWilliams upgraded Twilio to an “Overweight” rating from an “Equal-Weight” while keeping the price target unchanged.
Hormel Foods Stock (HRL): Why The Price Increased This Week

The stock price of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) increased by 6.98% this past week. This is why it happened. The stock price of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) increased by 6.98% this past week. Investors are responding positively to Hormel Foods reporting the results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. The fourth quarter and full year of 2021 contain an extra week as compared to the prior year. And all comparisons are to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 unless otherwise noted.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock (GT): Why The Price Increased This Week

The stock price of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) increased by over 3% this past week. This is why it happened. The stock price of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) increased by over 3% this past week. Investors responded positively to Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announcing that it has signed a collaboration agreement and letter of intent with Monolith for the development and potential use of carbon black produced from methane and/or biomethane for tires.
CVS Health raises dividend by 10%, to lift implied yield to above 2.2%

CVS Health Corp. said Friday it was raising its quarterly dividend to 10%, to 55 cents a share from 50 cents a share. The new dividend will be payable Feb. 1 to shareholders of record on Jan. 21. The drug store chain and health care services company's stock rose 0.3% in morning trading. Based on the current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.25%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF of 1.35% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.31%. CVS's stock has rallied 16.5% over the past three months, while the health care ETF has edged up 0.7% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 5.4%.
General Electric Stock (GE): $119 Price Target From Deutsche Bank

The shares of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) have received a price target of $119 from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) have received a price target of $119 from Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole DeBlase reduced the price target from $131 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares.
Oracle Stock (ORCL): $120 Price Target From Deutsche Bank

The shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) have received a price target of $120 from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) have received a price target of $120 from Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick upgraded Oracle to a “Buy” rating from a “Hold” rating while increasing the price target from $110.
Yum! Brands Stock (YUM): $151 Price Target From Atlantic Equities

The shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) have received a $151 price target from Atlantic Equities. This is why it happened. The shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) have received a $151 price target from Atlantic Equities. And Atlantic Equities analyst Edward Lewis upgraded Yum! Brands to an “Overweight” rating from “Neutral.”
Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock (RETA): $68 Price Target From Cantor Fitzgerald

The shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RETA) have received a $68 price target from Cantor Fitzgerald. These are the details. The shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RETA) have received a $68 price target from Cantor Fitzgerald. And Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan reduced the price target from $112 while keeping an “Overweight” rating on the shares.
Tesla Stock (TSLA): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell over 1.2% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell over 1.2% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to Tesla CEO Elon Musk selling the company stock. According to an SEC filing from...
Aptinyx Stock (APTX): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ: APTX) increased by over 9% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ: APTX) increased by over 9% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to a Form 4 filing from the company. The...
RedHill Biopharma Stock (RDHL): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: RDHL) increased by over 4% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: RDHL) increased by over 4% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to RedHill Biopharma announcing the publication in the journal Digestive Diseases and Sciences of a new study – entitled “Pitfalls of Physician-Directed Treatment of Helicobacter pylori: Results from Two Phase 3 Clinical Trials and Real-World Prescribing Data” – revealing concerning rates of widespread, physician-directed prescribing of clarithromycin-based regimens for patients with persistent H. pylori infection despite rising rates of antibiotic resistance and prior patient macrolide use.
TherapeuticsMD Stock (TXMD): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) increased by over 3% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) increased by over 3% pre-market today. This is a continuation of momentum as the stock price increased by over 20% since Monday afternoon.
Jaguar Health Stock (JAGX): Why The Price Increased This Week

The stock price of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) increased by over 8% this week. This is why it happened. The stock price of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) increased by over 8% this week. Investors are responding positively to Jaguar Health announcing it is hosting a closed satellite event on December 9, 2021, at SABCS in San Antonio, Texas. The evening includes a discussion with leading oncologists on the debilitating effects of diarrhea experienced as a result of cancer and/or cancer therapy. This event will also include a presentation by Darlene Horton, MD, Napo Pharmaceuticals Chief Medical Officer, on the company’s ongoing OnTarget Pivotal Phase 3 trial.
