JPMorgan Says 2022 to See Full Global Recovery

Key insights from the week that was. The RBA Board met for the final time for 2021 this week. There was no change in the policy stance and their outlook was broadly in line with that seen in November. On policy, the market’s expectation that the US FOMC will accelerate their taper – with the process to now end in March 2022, in our view – has not affected the RBA’s approach to asset purchases. Confirmed in the decision statement is that the current purchase pace of $4bn per week will continue until at least February 2022. At that time, progress towards their targets for full employment and inflation; market functioning; and the actions of other central banks will dictate the next step for the RBA.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO