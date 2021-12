The stock price of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) increased by over 3% this past week. This is why it happened. The stock price of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) increased by over 3% this past week. Investors responded positively to Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announcing that it has signed a collaboration agreement and letter of intent with Monolith for the development and potential use of carbon black produced from methane and/or biomethane for tires.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO