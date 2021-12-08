Staten Island school goes remote amid surge in COVID-19 cases

A school on Staten Island is going all remote for 10 days amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

P.S.62, The Kathleen Grimm School for Leadership and Sustainability at Sandy Ground, is the fifth public school forced to cancel all in-person classes due to coronavirus cases.

The school, in the Rossville section, will be closed through Monday, December 13.

The school reported five full classroom closures and eight partial classroom closures.

Still, a Department of Education spokesperson said the low number of school closures shows the system works.

Four more cases of the omicron variant were identified in New York State, Darla Miles reports, bringing the total number of cases to 12.

