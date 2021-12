According to multiple sources, the hiring process at Duke is nearing completion, with Clemson OC Tony Elliott believed to be at the top of the list. We have confirmed that Elliott is the only candidate to have a face-to-face interview with the Blue Devils. However, we do expect the Blue Devils to attempt to interview at least one more—Texas A&M DC Mike Elko. The belief is that additional interviews, formal and informal, could take place at the NFF and CFB Hall of Fame Ceremonies in Las Vegas.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO