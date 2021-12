BoC Maintain View That Economic Slack is Likely Absorded in Middle of 2022. As widely expected the Bank of Canada stood pat on its monetary policy settings and most notably stuck to its current guidance that economic slack is not expected to be absorbed until the middle quarters of 2022. This had been the trigger for the reaction in the Loonie as we highlighted in our DFX preview, given that there had been raised expectations that the BoC may bring this forward to Q1 in light of the stellar labour market report and thus a decision to stand pat was a slight disappointment for CAD bulls.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO