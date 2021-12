U.S. Transportation estimates that less than 1% of the population of Tennessee uses public transportation to get to and from work. Though the state of Tennessee has tried to improve public transportation and infrastructure with bills like the Improve ACT in 2018, the rapid population growth in the Nashville metro area and Northeast Tennessee have not been able to keep up with the demands needed. The problem is a mixture of funding, promotion, and hours of service.

