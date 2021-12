The focus is as much on Clint Barton as it is on Kate Bishop in the newest Marvel Studios series, Hawkeye, airing on Disney+. I want to apologize for not having this review up sooner. While I did watch both episodes on November 19, I wanted to wait until I could watch without a watermark. When I watched the first two episodes, the watermark–my email address–stretched in the center from one end of the screen to the other. It’s hardly the best location for a watermark and as such, I wanted to rewatch the episodes without my email being a distraction. But I digress…let’s get on with the action.

