Much needed rain coming to the Eastern Carolinas

As of 7PM Saturday- We’ve already seen a lot of rainfall in a short time, and the front is only half way through the CSRA as of this report. We are still under a marginal risk for severe weather, but we are unlikely to see any severe storms, or tornadoes, unlike Kentucky. The biggest threats are gusty winds and brief heavy downpours. Rain totals will between 1/4 to 3/4 of an inch when all is said and done. We should see the end of this around 8pm, with another dose of rain potentially around 10PM. We could see more fog tonight and tomorrow morning with the moisture we still have. The skies will open up again for Sunday morning, and it will be chilly with temperatures in the low 50s to start, and only getting to the low 60s for our highs.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO