Leveraging Connected Commerce at Every Touchpoint

“Someone stole $500,000 and I want you to find out who.” It was my first day as CFO at an Ohio fabricator, and the company founder was certain funds were missing. “Every year we make a 40% gross margin, 15 years in a row, and now our 32% margin proves it was stolen,” he bristled as his face turned red. There had been turnover in accounting with a couple of controllers and a CFO gone. “Let me look at the financials and cost records and see what we can find,” I replied as I wondered what I had signed up for.

