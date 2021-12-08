Leveraging Connected Commerce at Every Touchpoint

Following two years of social awakening around diversity, equity and inclusion, DE&I is cementing its role in the corporate landscape from the growing environmental, social and governance (ESG) movement. As a component of the social pillar of ESG, DE&I has generated significant attention in the media and from institutional investors who now are incorporating these considerations into their investment processes, PwC reports. Still, many organizations face DE&I challenges, including developing consistent, standard metrics to track progress and report results in a data-driven manner.
